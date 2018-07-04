Quintero powers Minnesota United past Toronto FC 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored three times for the first hat trick in Minnesota United FC history, helping the Loons beat Toronto FC 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota United (6-1-10) snapped a three-game losing streak that included a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas on Friday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Quintero got his first goal eight minutes into the match, splitting two defenders and firing into upper left corner for a 1-0 lead. His second goal, in the 52nd minute, was just off the fingertips of Toronto FC keeper Clint Irwin and his third came just five minutes later, bending in a shot from the left side, over Irwin’s fingertips and into the upper right corner.

Miguel Ibarra also scored for United in the 13th minute.

Justin Morrow, Sebastian Giovinco and Jordan Hamilton had Toronto FC’s goals. Hamilton got the Reds (4-3-10) within one with just a minute left in stoppage time.

