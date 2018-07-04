Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Racing director Eric Boullier resigns from McLaren

July 4, 2018 8:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Struggling Formula One outfit McLaren has accepted Eric Boullier’s resignation as racing director and announced a restructure of its leadership.

Boullier, who joined the British team in 2014, had overseen its worst run across its 52-year history. McLaren has not won a race since 2012 and hasn’t landed a podium position in more than four years.

McLaren says in a statement that former IndyCar champion Gil de Ferran has been appointed to the new role of sporting director. Simon Roberts will oversee production, engineering and logistics, and Andrea Stella has been promoted to performance director, responsible for trackside operations. Stella had joined McLaren with Fernando Alonso from Ferrari.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says the team’s performance this year “has not met the expectations of anyone at McLaren” and that “the causes are systemic and structural, which require major change from within. With today’s announcement, we start to address those issues head on and take the first step on our road to recovery.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

McLaren is sixth in the constructors’ championship, 203 points behind leader Ferrari. McLaren driver Fernando Alonso is eighth in the drivers’ standings with 36 points.

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington