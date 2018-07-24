Listen Live Sports

Raiders place Penn, 2 others on PUP list to start camp

July 24, 2018
 
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have placed starting left tackle Donald Penn on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp.

The Raiders also announced Tuesday that defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes and rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall are on the PUP list. The Raiders hold their first training camp practice on Friday.

Penn is recovering from a season-ending foot injury that forced him to undergo surgery and is not quite ready at the start of camp.

Vanderdoes tore his ACL in the final game of last season.

Hall’s injury is undisclosed.

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

