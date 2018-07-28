Listen Live Sports

Raiders sign OL Oday Aboushi

July 28, 2018 6:20 pm
 
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

Aboushi was signed Saturday to fill the spot on the roster that opened up when offensive lineman Vadal Alexander was placed on the reserve list after failing to come to camp.

Aboushi spent last season in Seattle, where his position coach was current Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable. Aboushi was a fifth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013 out of Virginia, and he has also been with Houston.

He has played in 34 games and made 26 starts, while also appearing in two postseason contests with the Texans.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

