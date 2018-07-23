Listen Live Sports

Rally car goes up in flames in western Maine

July 23, 2018
 
NEWRY, Maine (AP) — The racing is hot at the New England Forest Rally. Sometimes it’s too hot.

Officials say Ken Block and Alex Gelsomino escaped unharmed after their rally car rolled twice and crashed into flames. Block’s helmet camera, posted on social media , shows the car hitting a large rock on a corner, rolling several times and bursting into flames.

Rally racing involves a driver and navigator speeding along twisty dirt roads at speeds topping 80 mph. Karl Stone, marketing manager for the rally, said crashes are not uncommon.

The 1991 Ford Escort Cosworth was gutted by the flames on Friday, the first day of the event. Block, the driver, called it “torturous” to have to watch his vintage racer burn. He said he’s committed to getting another one.

