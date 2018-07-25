Listen Live Sports

Rams S Joyner to begin camp on non-football injury list

July 25, 2018 5:54 pm
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner will begin training camp on the non-football injury list.

The Rams made the decision Wednesday during annual preseason conditioning tests. The club didn’t disclose any details of Joyner’s injury.

Joyner can return from the list at any point, and the Rams need him healthy to be a key contributor to their defense.

The former cornerback moved to safety last season under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Joyner made 49 tackles and returned one of his career-high nine interceptions for a touchdown.

Joyner will make $11.28 million this season while playing under the franchise tag after he failed to reach a long-term contract agreement with the Rams earlier this month.

