Rangers 11, Astros 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.247
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Beltre dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Guzman 1b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Chirinos c
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.213
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.192
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Tocci cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.173
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|3
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Bregman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Gattis dh
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-Maldonado ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|5
|8
|Texas
|010
|022
|015—11
|15
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|101—
|2
|6
|1
a-out on sacrifice fly for Stassi in the 9th.
E_Gurriel (4). LOB_Texas 9, Houston 7. 2B_Chirinos (13), Kiner-Falefa (15), Davis (1). 3B_Choo (1). HR_Chirinos (14), off Keuchel; Kiner-Falefa (3), off Perez; Profar (10), off Devenski; Gattis (20), off Gearrin. RBIs_Choo 2 (47), Profar 2 (50), Guzman (40), Chirinos 2 (44), Calhoun (3), Kiner-Falefa 2 (26), Tocci (3), Gattis (64), Maldonado (33). CS_Tocci (2). SF_Profar, Calhoun, Maldonado. S_Tocci.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Profar 3, Andrus 2, Guzman); Houston 3 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, Kemp). RISP_Texas 4 for 13; Houston 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Choo. GIDP_Gurriel, Davis.
DP_Texas 2 (Profar, Andrus, Guzman), (Andrus, Profar, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, W, 5-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|97
|6.26
|Gearrin
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|4.15
|Butler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.86
|Mann
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.14
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 8-9
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|102
|3.60
|Peacock
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|3.22
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.58
|Perez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.40
|Devenski
|0
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|22
|4.19
|Sipp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.75
Devenski pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0, Sipp 3-3. PB_Stassi (7).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:23. A_42,492 (41,168).
