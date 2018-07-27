Rangers 11, Astros 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 1 1 2 1 0 .285 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .247 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Beltre dh 5 1 3 0 0 0 .294 Guzman 1b 5 2 1 1 0 1 .243 Chirinos c 4 3 2 2 1 2 .213 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .192 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 4 2 0 1 .263 Tocci cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .173 Totals 41 11 15 11 3 11

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Bregman ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Gattis dh 3 2 3 1 1 0 .242 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 a-Maldonado ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .223 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290 Totals 30 2 6 2 5 8

Texas 010 022 015—11 15 0 Houston 000 000 101— 2 6 1

a-out on sacrifice fly for Stassi in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (4). LOB_Texas 9, Houston 7. 2B_Chirinos (13), Kiner-Falefa (15), Davis (1). 3B_Choo (1). HR_Chirinos (14), off Keuchel; Kiner-Falefa (3), off Perez; Profar (10), off Devenski; Gattis (20), off Gearrin. RBIs_Choo 2 (47), Profar 2 (50), Guzman (40), Chirinos 2 (44), Calhoun (3), Kiner-Falefa 2 (26), Tocci (3), Gattis (64), Maldonado (33). CS_Tocci (2). SF_Profar, Calhoun, Maldonado. S_Tocci.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Profar 3, Andrus 2, Guzman); Houston 3 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, Kemp). RISP_Texas 4 for 13; Houston 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Choo. GIDP_Gurriel, Davis.

DP_Texas 2 (Profar, Andrus, Guzman), (Andrus, Profar, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, W, 5-1 5 1-3 2 0 0 4 5 97 6.26 Gearrin 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 23 4.15 Butler 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.86 Mann 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 6.14 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 8-9 5 6 3 3 2 5 102 3.60 Peacock 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 3.22 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.58 Perez 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 5.40 Devenski 0 4 5 5 1 0 22 4.19 Sipp 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 1.75

Devenski pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0, Sipp 3-3. PB_Stassi (7).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:23. A_42,492 (41,168).

