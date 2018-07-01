Listen Live Sports

Rangers 13, White Sox 4

July 1, 2018 12:48 am
 
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 DShelds cf 4 1 1 1
Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 2 1 Andrus ss 5 1 1 2
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 5 1 2 1
A.Grcia rf 5 1 1 1 Beltre dh 4 1 2 0
L.Grcia lf 5 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 2 1 0
Dvidson dh 4 2 3 1 Profar 3b 4 2 2 2
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 2 3
Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 Gallo 1b 3 2 1 1
Engel cf 3 0 2 1 Rua lf 3 1 1 1
Palka ph 1 0 0 0 Tocci lf 0 1 0 1
Tilson cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 12 4 Totals 36 13 13 12
Chicago 020 001 100— 4
Texas 001 310 17x—13

E_Minaya (2), Narvaez (3). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Texas 5. 2B_Y.Sanchez (14), Davidson (12), Engel (9), Profar (22), R.Chirinos (11). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_A.Garcia (4), Davidson (14), Gallo (20), Rua (4). SB_DeShields (16). SF_Y.Sanchez (3), DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon L,1-3 5 1-3 6 5 5 2 3
Minaya 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 3
Avilan 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Rondon 1-3 4 5 5 2 0
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Texas
Colon W,5-5 5 7 3 3 2 2
Chavez H,2 2 3 1 1 0 1
Diekman H,9 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Leclerc H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1

Colon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Avilan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:28. A_28,138 (49,115).

