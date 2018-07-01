Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 13, White Sox 4

July 1, 2018 12:48 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .224
Sanchez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .267
A.Garcia rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .245
L.Garcia lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Davidson dh 4 2 3 1 0 1 .228
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .252
Engel cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .218
a-Palka ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Tilson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Totals 37 4 12 4 3 6
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .232
Andrus ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .268
Mazara rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .282
Beltre dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .311
Odor 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .229
Profar 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .241
Chirinos c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .213
Gallo 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .194
Rua lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .170
Tocci lf 0 1 0 1 1 0 .069
Totals 36 13 13 12 5 7
Chicago 020 001 100— 4 12 2
Texas 001 310 17x—13 13 0

a-struck out for Engel in the 8th.

E_Narvaez (3), Minaya (2). LOB_Chicago 10, Texas 5. 2B_Sanchez (14), Davidson (12), Engel (9), Profar (22), Chirinos (11). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_Davidson (14), off Colon; A.Garcia (4), off Chavez; Gallo (20), off Rodon; Rua (4), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (36), A.Garcia (9), Davidson (33), Engel (17), DeShields (16), Andrus 2 (9), Mazara (55), Profar 2 (44), Chirinos 3 (34), Gallo (44), Rua (7), Tocci (1). SB_DeShields (16). SF_Sanchez, DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Moncada, A.Garcia 2, L.Garcia); Texas 3 (Profar, Gallo 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Texas 5 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_A.Garcia. GIDP_Abreu.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon, L, 1-3 5 1-3 6 5 5 2 3 89 4.55
Minaya 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 3 17 4.11
Avilan 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 17 4.44
Rondon 1-3 4 5 5 2 0 33 8.31
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.82
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Colon, W, 5-5 5 7 3 3 2 2 79 4.76
Chavez, H, 2 2 3 1 1 0 1 20 3.31
Diekman, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.81
Leclerc, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.43
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.12

Colon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Avilan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-0, Rondon 2-2, Fry 1-0, Leclerc 2-0. PB_Narvaez (9).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:28. A_28,138 (49,115).

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington