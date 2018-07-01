Rangers 13, White Sox 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|A.Garcia rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|L.Garcia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Davidson dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Palka ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Tilson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|3
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Mazara rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Beltre dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Profar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.241
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.213
|Gallo 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Rua lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.170
|Tocci lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.069
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|12
|5
|7
|Chicago
|020
|001
|100—
|4
|12
|2
|Texas
|001
|310
|17x—13
|13
|0
a-struck out for Engel in the 8th.
E_Narvaez (3), Minaya (2). LOB_Chicago 10, Texas 5. 2B_Sanchez (14), Davidson (12), Engel (9), Profar (22), Chirinos (11). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_Davidson (14), off Colon; A.Garcia (4), off Chavez; Gallo (20), off Rodon; Rua (4), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (36), A.Garcia (9), Davidson (33), Engel (17), DeShields (16), Andrus 2 (9), Mazara (55), Profar 2 (44), Chirinos 3 (34), Gallo (44), Rua (7), Tocci (1). SB_DeShields (16). SF_Sanchez, DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Moncada, A.Garcia 2, L.Garcia); Texas 3 (Profar, Gallo 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Texas 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_A.Garcia. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon, L, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|89
|4.55
|Minaya
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.11
|Avilan
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.44
|Rondon
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|33
|8.31
|Fry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.82
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon, W, 5-5
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|79
|4.76
|Chavez, H, 2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.31
|Diekman, H, 9
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.81
|Leclerc, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.43
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.12
Colon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Avilan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-0, Rondon 2-2, Fry 1-0, Leclerc 2-0. PB_Narvaez (9).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:28. A_28,138 (49,115).
