Rangers 13, White Sox 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Sanchez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .267 A.Garcia rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .245 L.Garcia lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Davidson dh 4 2 3 1 0 1 .228 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .252 Engel cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .218 a-Palka ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Tilson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Totals 37 4 12 4 3 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .232 Andrus ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .268 Mazara rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .282 Beltre dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .311 Odor 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .229 Profar 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .241 Chirinos c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .213 Gallo 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .194 Rua lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .170 Tocci lf 0 1 0 1 1 0 .069 Totals 36 13 13 12 5 7

Chicago 020 001 100— 4 12 2 Texas 001 310 17x—13 13 0

a-struck out for Engel in the 8th.

E_Narvaez (3), Minaya (2). LOB_Chicago 10, Texas 5. 2B_Sanchez (14), Davidson (12), Engel (9), Profar (22), Chirinos (11). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_Davidson (14), off Colon; A.Garcia (4), off Chavez; Gallo (20), off Rodon; Rua (4), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (36), A.Garcia (9), Davidson (33), Engel (17), DeShields (16), Andrus 2 (9), Mazara (55), Profar 2 (44), Chirinos 3 (34), Gallo (44), Rua (7), Tocci (1). SB_DeShields (16). SF_Sanchez, DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Moncada, A.Garcia 2, L.Garcia); Texas 3 (Profar, Gallo 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Texas 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_A.Garcia. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon, L, 1-3 5 1-3 6 5 5 2 3 89 4.55 Minaya 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 3 17 4.11 Avilan 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 17 4.44 Rondon 1-3 4 5 5 2 0 33 8.31 Fry 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.82 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Colon, W, 5-5 5 7 3 3 2 2 79 4.76 Chavez, H, 2 2 3 1 1 0 1 20 3.31 Diekman, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.81 Leclerc, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.43 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.12

Colon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Avilan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-0, Rondon 2-2, Fry 1-0, Leclerc 2-0. PB_Narvaez (9).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:28. A_28,138 (49,115).

