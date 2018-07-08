Rangers 3, Tigers 0

Texas Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 5 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Profar ss 5 1 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Adduci dh 2 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 1 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 4 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 3 1 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 Tocci cf 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 8 2 Totals 28 0 4 0

Texas 120 000 000—3 Detroit 000 000 000—0

E_Joh.Hicks (8). DP_Texas 2, Detroit 3. LOB_Texas 8, Detroit 4. HR_Profar (9). CS_J.Jones (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Bibens-Dirkx W,2-2 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 Leclerc H,10 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 5 Diekman H,11 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kela S,22-22 1 1 0 0 0 2 Detroit Fulmer L,3-8 7 5 3 2 3 6 Farmer 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Alcantara 1 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Bibens-Dirkx.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

Advertisement

T_2:48. A_22,047 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.