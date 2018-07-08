Listen Live Sports

Rangers 3, Tigers 0

July 8, 2018 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Profar ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Mazara rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .269
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .295
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .236
Gallo lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .188
Kiner-Falefa c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Guzman 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .255
Tocci cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .061
Totals 33 3 8 2 5 7
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .220
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Hicks 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .279
Adduci dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204
McCann c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .222
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Totals 28 0 4 0 3 12
Texas 120 000 000—3 8 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 1

E_Hicks (8). LOB_Texas 8, Detroit 4. HR_Profar (9), off Fulmer. RBIs_Profar (46), Guzman (33). CS_Jones (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Profar, Mazara 2); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Detroit 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Profar. GIDP_Choo, Beltre, Gallo, Iglesias, Reyes.

DP_Texas 2 (Profar, Odor, Guzman), (Profar, Odor, Guzman); Detroit 3 (Candelario, Goodrum, Hicks), (Goodrum, Iglesias, Hicks), (Goodrum, Iglesias, Hicks).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bibens-Dirkx, W, 2-2 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 81 3.71
Leclerc, H, 10 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 5 33 2.23
Diekman, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.45
Kela, S, 22-22 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.38
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fulmer, L, 3-8 7 5 3 2 3 6 99 4.11
Farmer 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 4.58
Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 5.49
Alcantara 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 2-0, Stumpf 2-0. WP_Bibens-Dirkx.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:48. A_22,047 (41,297).

