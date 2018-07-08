Rangers 3, Tigers 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Profar ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Mazara rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.269
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Tocci cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.061
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|5
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Adduci dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Mahtook lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|3
|12
|Texas
|120
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
E_Hicks (8). LOB_Texas 8, Detroit 4. HR_Profar (9), off Fulmer. RBIs_Profar (46), Guzman (33). CS_Jones (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Profar, Mazara 2); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Detroit 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Profar. GIDP_Choo, Beltre, Gallo, Iglesias, Reyes.
DP_Texas 2 (Profar, Odor, Guzman), (Profar, Odor, Guzman); Detroit 3 (Candelario, Goodrum, Hicks), (Goodrum, Iglesias, Hicks), (Goodrum, Iglesias, Hicks).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibens-Dirkx, W, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|81
|3.71
|Leclerc, H, 10
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|33
|2.23
|Diekman, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.45
|Kela, S, 22-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer, L, 3-8
|7
|5
|3
|2
|3
|6
|99
|4.11
|Farmer
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.58
|Stumpf
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5.49
|Alcantara
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 2-0, Stumpf 2-0. WP_Bibens-Dirkx.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:48. A_22,047 (41,297).
