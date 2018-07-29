Rangers 4, Astros 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .278 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Profar ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Gallo rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .190 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .262 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .213 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Tocci rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 DeShields cf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .206 Totals 34 4 6 3 1 19

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Bregman ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .278 Gurriel 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 White 1b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .286 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .190 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220 a-Gonzalez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Kemp lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .296 Totals 33 3 7 3 3 9

Texas 000 013 000—4 6 0 Houston 010 001 001—3 7 1

a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (5). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 7. 2B_Odor (16), Profar (24), Guzman (13), DeShields (11), Springer (20), Davis (2). HR_White (3), off Minor. RBIs_Profar (51), Guzman (41), DeShields (19), Bregman (71), White (4), Kemp (20). CS_Gallo (4). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Choo 2, Calhoun); Houston 3 (Springer 2, Reddick). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 7-6 6 4 2 2 1 8 90 4.73 Claudio, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.53 Leclerc, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.33 Kela, S, 24-25 1 1 1 1 2 1 23 3.44 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers, L, 10-6 5 1-3 6 4 3 0 11 93 4.06 Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.13 McHugh 2 0 0 0 1 4 31 1.05 Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.15

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_McCullers 2.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:01. A_40,560 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.