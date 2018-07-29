Rangers 4, Astros 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.278
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Profar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Gallo rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.190
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Tocci rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.206
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|3
|1
|19
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Bregman ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Gurriel 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|White 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|a-Gonzalez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|9
|Texas
|000
|013
|000—4
|6
|0
|Houston
|010
|001
|001—3
|7
|1
a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th.
E_Gurriel (5). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 7. 2B_Odor (16), Profar (24), Guzman (13), DeShields (11), Springer (20), Davis (2). HR_White (3), off Minor. RBIs_Profar (51), Guzman (41), DeShields (19), Bregman (71), White (4), Kemp (20). CS_Gallo (4). SF_Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Choo 2, Calhoun); Houston 3 (Springer 2, Reddick). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 7.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 7-6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|90
|4.73
|Claudio, H, 11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.53
|Leclerc, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.33
|Kela, S, 24-25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|3.44
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers, L, 10-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|0
|11
|93
|4.06
|Smith
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.13
|McHugh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|1.05
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.15
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_McCullers 2.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:01. A_40,560 (41,168).
