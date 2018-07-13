Rangers 5, Orioles 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Gallo lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Tocci cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|a-Rua ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.189
|DeShields cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Valencia rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.208
|1-Peterson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|2
|7
|Texas
|000
|010
|400—5
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|300—4
|9
|1
a-homered for Tocci in the 7th.
1-ran for Joseph in the 9th.
E_Beckham (7). LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mazara (16), Jones (25), Joseph (9). HR_Gallo (22), off Cobb; Rua (5), off Scott. RBIs_Mazara (58), Gallo (51), Rua 3 (10), Valencia (27), Joseph 3 (7). SB_Davis (1), Peterson (9). SF_Valencia.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Beltre, Chirinos); Baltimore 5 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis 2, Joseph). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Trumbo. GIDP_Andrus, Beltre, Machado.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman); Baltimore 2 (Cobb, Schoop, Davis), (Schoop, Machado, Davis).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, W, 5-8
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|81
|4.36
|Leclerc, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.18
|Chavez, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.58
|Diekman, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.31
|Kela, S, 23-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.27
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 2-12
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|95
|6.41
|Scott
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|21
|6.84
|Marinez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.23
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.40
Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 3-3, Diekman 3-0, Scott 1-1, Marinez 1-0. HBP_Cobb (Odor), Hamels (Mancini).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:08. A_17,348 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.