Rangers 5, Orioles 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .289 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .254 Mazara rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .272 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Chirinos c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .207 Gallo lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .188 Tocci cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .086 a-Rua ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .189 DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Totals 34 5 8 5 2 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .204 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .227 Machado ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .313 Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Trumbo dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .254 Valencia rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .158 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Joseph c 4 0 2 3 0 1 .208 1-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Totals 34 4 9 4 2 7

Texas 000 010 400—5 8 0 Baltimore 000 010 300—4 9 1

a-homered for Tocci in the 7th.

1-ran for Joseph in the 9th.

E_Beckham (7). LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mazara (16), Jones (25), Joseph (9). HR_Gallo (22), off Cobb; Rua (5), off Scott. RBIs_Mazara (58), Gallo (51), Rua 3 (10), Valencia (27), Joseph 3 (7). SB_Davis (1), Peterson (9). SF_Valencia.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Beltre, Chirinos); Baltimore 5 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis 2, Joseph). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Trumbo. GIDP_Andrus, Beltre, Machado.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman); Baltimore 2 (Cobb, Schoop, Davis), (Schoop, Machado, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W, 5-8 6 1-3 5 4 4 1 3 81 4.36 Leclerc, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.18 Chavez, H, 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 19 3.58 Diekman, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.31 Kela, S, 23-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.27 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, L, 2-12 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 3 95 6.41 Scott 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 21 6.84 Marinez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.86 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.23 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 3-3, Diekman 3-0, Scott 1-1, Marinez 1-0. HBP_Cobb (Odor), Hamels (Mancini).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:08. A_17,348 (45,971).

