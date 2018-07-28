Rangers 7, Astros 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Odor 2b 5 3 5 2 0 0 .270 Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .274 Beltre 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .292 Gallo rf-lf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .191 Guzman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Kiner-Falefa c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .266 Calhoun lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233 1-DeShields pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Tocci cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Totals 42 7 14 7 1 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .252 Bregman ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .280 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Tucker lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Totals 31 3 5 3 1 5

Texas 010 010 104—7 14 0 Houston 000 100 002—3 5 3

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th.

E_Gonzalez (8), Davis (1), Tucker (2). LOB_Texas 9, Houston 2. 2B_Odor (15), Stassi (13). HR_Kiner-Falefa (4), off Verlander; Odor (8), off Verlander; Odor (9), off Pressly; Gallo (26), off Rondon; Springer (18), off Jurado; Bregman (22), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs_Odor 2 (30), Beltre (33), Gallo 3 (59), Kiner-Falefa (27), Springer (55), Bregman 2 (70). CS_Odor (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Andrus, Guzman, Tocci 2); Houston 1 (Reddick). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Houston 1 for 4.

GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, W, 1-1 6 2 1 1 1 2 76 4.22 Leclerc, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.39 Diekman, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.79 Bibens-Dirkx 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 6.75 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 10-6 5 9 2 2 1 7 99 2.24 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.46 Pressly 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.51 Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.69 Rondon 1 3 4 4 0 0 19 2.41

WP_Bibens-Dirkx.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:44. A_43,093 (41,168).

