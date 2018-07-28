Rangers 7, Astros 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Odor 2b
|5
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Beltre 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Gallo rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.191
|Guzman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Kiner-Falefa c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|1-DeShields pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Tocci cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Totals
|42
|7
|14
|7
|1
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.280
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Tucker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|1
|5
|Texas
|010
|010
|104—7
|14
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|002—3
|5
|3
1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th.
E_Gonzalez (8), Davis (1), Tucker (2). LOB_Texas 9, Houston 2. 2B_Odor (15), Stassi (13). HR_Kiner-Falefa (4), off Verlander; Odor (8), off Verlander; Odor (9), off Pressly; Gallo (26), off Rondon; Springer (18), off Jurado; Bregman (22), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs_Odor 2 (30), Beltre (33), Gallo 3 (59), Kiner-Falefa (27), Springer (55), Bregman 2 (70). CS_Odor (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Andrus, Guzman, Tocci 2); Houston 1 (Reddick). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Houston 1 for 4.
GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, W, 1-1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|76
|4.22
|Leclerc, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.39
|Diekman, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.79
|Bibens-Dirkx
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|6.75
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 10-6
|5
|9
|2
|2
|1
|7
|99
|2.24
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.46
|Pressly
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.51
|Sipp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.69
|Rondon
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|2.41
WP_Bibens-Dirkx.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:44. A_43,093 (41,168).
