Rangers 7, Tigers 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .228 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Mazara rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .271 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233 Profar 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .247 Gallo lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .192 Kiner-Falefa c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .255 Guzman 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .244 Totals 36 7 8 6 2 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Candelario ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Castellanos rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .305 Goodrum 2b 5 2 1 1 0 1 .241 Hicks c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .284 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Adduci 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .333 Ro.Rodriguez 3b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .179 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Reyes cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .227 Totals 38 5 12 5 1 7

Texas 022 300 000—7 8 3 Detroit 000 301 001—5 12 2

a-out on fielder’s choice for Mahtook in the 9th.

E_Profar (15), Guzman 2 (3), Adduci (1), Ro.Rodriguez (2). LOB_Texas 4, Detroit 7. 2B_Andrus (6), Hicks (11). HR_Gallo (21), off Boyd; Guzman (8), off Boyd; Goodrum (8), off Gallardo. RBIs_Mazara (56), Gallo 2 (48), Kiner-Falefa (24), Guzman 2 (32), Goodrum (27), Hicks (29), Adduci (1), Ro.Rodriguez (2), Reyes (7). SB_Profar (8), Kiner-Falefa (7). CS_Hicks (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (DeShields); Detroit 4 (Mahtook, Goodrum, Adduci, Iglesias). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Detroit 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Reyes, Martinez. GIDP_Andrus, Mahtook, Iglesias, Reyes.

DP_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus), (Gallardo, Andrus, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman), (Profar, Odor, Guzman); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Iglesias, Adduci).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, W, 3-0 5 1-3 8 4 3 1 2 92 8.17 Ri.Rodriguez, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Diekman, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.56 Kela, S, 21-21 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.48 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 4-7 4 7 7 6 0 3 79 4.58 Lewicki 2 1 0 0 1 2 30 4.94 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.62 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.68 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ri.Rodriguez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:55. A_21,248 (41,297).

