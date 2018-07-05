Rangers 7, Tigers 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Profar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.192
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|36
|7
|8
|6
|2
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Candelario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Goodrum 2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Hicks c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Adduci 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Ro.Rodriguez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|1
|7
|Texas
|022
|300
|000—7
|8
|3
|Detroit
|000
|301
|001—5
|12
|2
a-out on fielder’s choice for Mahtook in the 9th.
E_Profar (15), Guzman 2 (3), Adduci (1), Ro.Rodriguez (2). LOB_Texas 4, Detroit 7. 2B_Andrus (6), Hicks (11). HR_Gallo (21), off Boyd; Guzman (8), off Boyd; Goodrum (8), off Gallardo. RBIs_Mazara (56), Gallo 2 (48), Kiner-Falefa (24), Guzman 2 (32), Goodrum (27), Hicks (29), Adduci (1), Ro.Rodriguez (2), Reyes (7). SB_Profar (8), Kiner-Falefa (7). CS_Hicks (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (DeShields); Detroit 4 (Mahtook, Goodrum, Adduci, Iglesias). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Detroit 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Reyes, Martinez. GIDP_Andrus, Mahtook, Iglesias, Reyes.
DP_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus), (Gallardo, Andrus, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman), (Profar, Odor, Guzman); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Iglesias, Adduci).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, W, 3-0
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|3
|1
|2
|92
|8.17
|Ri.Rodriguez, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Diekman, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.56
|Kela, S, 21-21
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.48
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 4-7
|4
|7
|7
|6
|0
|3
|79
|4.58
|Lewicki
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|4.94
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.62
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.68
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ri.Rodriguez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:55. A_21,248 (41,297).
