The Associated Press
 
Rangers and Diamondbacks delayed by power outage

July 31, 2018 12:20 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — A game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks has resumed following a 21-minute delay caused by thunderstorms that knocked out some of the lights inside Chase Field.

Lightning flashed through the windows at Chase and several loud thunderclaps could be heard from inside the domed stadium before the power went out in the top of the sixth Monday night.

Enough lights remained on to illuminate the field, but not enough to continue the game. Many fans flashed their phones from the stands as Journey’s “Lights” played over the speakers during the delay.

Diamondbacks left-hander Jorge De La Rosa was allowed a few warm-up pitches before the game resumed after 21 minutes, 43 seconds.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

