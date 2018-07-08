Listen Live Sports

Rangers get RHPs Gearrin, Bahr and OF Jackson from Giants

July 8, 2018 2:27 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired right-handed pitchers Cory Gearrin and Jason Bahr, and outfielder Austin Jackson from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitchers Tony Barnette (strained right lat) and Matt Bush (right elbow strain) have been transferred from the 10- to the 60-day disabled list.

The Rangers, mired in last place in the AL West, announced the trade on Sunday prior to a game at Detroit and said corresponding moves on the 25-man roster will be made once the players report.

The 32-year-old Gearrin has a 1-1 record with one save and a 4.20 ERA over 35 relief appearances for the Giants this season. The 31-year-old Jackson, who signed a two-year contract with the Giants in January, is batting .242 (36 for 149) with 13 RBIs in 59 games.

Bahr, 23, has been assigned to the Class-A Carolina League. He’s 8-4 record with a 2.55 ERA in 16 Class-A starts this season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

