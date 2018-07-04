Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers reliever Barnette on DL with right shoulder strain

July 4, 2018 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers reliever Tony Barnette has gone on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain a day after leaving a game in the middle of a batter.

Barnette had an MRI on Wednesday, though the team didn’t immediately reveal or know the results of the exam.

Working the eighth inning in a 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, his second inning of the game, Barnette felt something different in his shoulder on his first pitch to Marwin Gonzalez. Barnette (2-0) threw two more pitches before exiting the game.

Texas recalled right-hander Chris Martin from Triple-A Round Rock. Martin was optioned to the minors on Tuesday, but was able to come back before 10 days by replacing a player on the DL.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington