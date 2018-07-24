Listen Live Sports

Rangers sent struggling CF DeShields to Triple-A Round Rock

July 24, 2018 5:59 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Struggling Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers made the move before Tuesday night’s game against Oakland. They recalled left-hander Brandon Mann from Triple-A to add another arm to their bullpen a day after using two position players to pitch for the first time in team history, in a 15-3 loss to the Athletics.

DeShields was hitting only .065 (3 for 46) in 15 games this month, including a career-worst 0-for-28 span he snapped Friday. The 25-year-old outfielder has started 75 of his 77 games in center and is hitting .204 overall in his fourth big league season.

Even with the struggles, DeShields still leads the American League with 10 bunt hits and nine sac bunts. He is fourth in the league with 18 stolen bases.

