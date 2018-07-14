Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rapids and Dynamo play to scoreless draw

July 14, 2018 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Tim Howard made a point blank save late in the first half and the Colorado Rapids held on for a scoreless draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Luis Gil was sprung by Tomas Martinez’s through ball but Howard made the reaction to stop Gil’s shot and keep it scoreless for the Rapids (4-11-4). Howard finished with two saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Joe Willis had three saves for his third clean sheet of the year for the Dynamo (7-6-5).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington