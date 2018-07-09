Rays 10, Tigers 9, 10 innings,

Detroit Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Ro.Rdrg 3b 4 2 1 0 Krmaier cf 5 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 3 3 0 M.Duffy 3b 5 1 2 0 Goodrum 2b 6 1 2 3 Dan.Rbr lf-2b 6 1 3 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 2 W.Ramos c 5 2 2 1 J.Jones pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Cron dh 4 1 3 1 Adduci 1b 2 0 0 1 Field pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Joh.Hck ph-1b 3 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 4 2 1 1 Mahtook lf 4 1 1 0 Hchvrra ss 4 1 1 2 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Gomez rf 5 0 3 3 J.Iglss ss 5 0 1 2 Adames 2b 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 5 1 2 0 Wendle ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Totals 42 9 13 8 Totals 44 10 17 10

Detroit 003 000 420 0— 9 Tampa Bay 502 000 200 1—10

E_Bauers (3), Adames (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 11, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Castellanos (27), Goodrum 2 (20), J.Iglesias (22), Cron 2 (16), Hechavarria (6), Gomez (9), Wendle (8). 3B_Kiermaier (3). HR_W.Ramos (13). SB_Bauers (2). SF_V.Martinez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Liriano 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 3 VerHagen 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Farmer 1 2 0 0 0 0 Coleman 2-3 4 2 2 1 0 Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hardy L,3-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 Tampa Bay Archer 3 1-3 6 3 3 2 3 Wood 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Schultz 0 1 3 3 1 0 Kolarek H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Castillo BS,1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Stanek H,3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Alvarado H,19 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 Romo BS,5 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Andriese W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Schultz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Schultz (Castellanos), by Castillo (McCann).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:55. A_14,229 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.