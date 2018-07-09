Rays 10, Tigers 9, 10 innings,

|Detroit
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ro.Rdrg 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Dan.Rbr lf-2b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|W.Ramos c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|J.Jones pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Adduci 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Field pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Mahtook lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomez rf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|J.Iglss ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Adames 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Wendle ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|42
|9
|13
|8
|Totals
|44
|10
|17
|10
|Detroit
|003
|000
|420
|0—
|9
|Tampa Bay
|502
|000
|200
|1—10
E_Bauers (3), Adames (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 11, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Castellanos (27), Goodrum 2 (20), J.Iglesias (22), Cron 2 (16), Hechavarria (6), Gomez (9), Wendle (8). 3B_Kiermaier (3). HR_W.Ramos (13). SB_Bauers (2). SF_V.Martinez (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Liriano
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|VerHagen
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Farmer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hardy L,3-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Archer
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Wood
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Schultz
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Kolarek H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo BS,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Stanek H,3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarado H,19
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romo BS,5
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Andriese W,2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Schultz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Schultz (Castellanos), by Castillo (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:55. A_14,229 (42,735).
