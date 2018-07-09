Rays 10, Tigers 9

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodriguez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Castellanos rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Goodrum 2b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.253
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|2-Jones pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Adduci 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.188
|a-Hicks ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Mahtook lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Totals
|42
|9
|13
|8
|5
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Robertson lf-2b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Ramos c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Field pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Bauers 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Gomez rf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.208
|Adames 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|b-Wendle ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|44
|10
|17
|10
|4
|9
|Detroit
|003
|000
|420
|0—
|9
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|502
|000
|200
|1—10
|17
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Adduci in the 7th. b-doubled for Adames in the 7th.
1-ran for Cron in the 7th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
E_Bauers (3), Adames (4). LOB_Detroit 11, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Castellanos (27), Goodrum 2 (20), Iglesias (22), Cron 2 (16), Hechavarria (6), Gomez (9), Wendle (8). 3B_Kiermaier (3). HR_Ramos (13), off Liriano. RBIs_Goodrum 3 (30), Martinez 2 (29), Adduci (2), Iglesias 2 (34), Robertson (25), Ramos (48), Cron (43), Bauers (11), Hechavarria 2 (22), Gomez 3 (21), Wendle (23). SB_Bauers (2). SF_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 8 (Castellanos, Adduci 2, Mahtook, McCann 2, Reyes 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Duffy, Ramos, Gomez). RISP_Detroit 5 for 17; Tampa Bay 9 for 18.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Adduci, Bauers. GIDP_Iglesias.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Adames, Bauers).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|59
|4.74
|VerHagen
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|8.02
|Farmer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.46
|Coleman
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|3.91
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.89
|Hardy, L, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|78
|4.41
|Wood
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.00
|Schultz
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|27.00
|Kolarek, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Castillo
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|1.89
|Stanek, H, 3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.12
|Alvarado, H, 19
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.72
|Romo
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.08
|Andriese, W, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.63
Schultz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 2-1, Wilson 2-0, Wood 2-0, Kolarek 2-1, Castillo 1-1, Alvarado 1-1, Romo 1-1. HBP_Schultz (Castellanos), Castillo (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:55. A_14,229 (42,735).
