Rays 10, Tigers 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rodriguez 3b 4 2 1 0 2 0 .200 Castellanos rf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .306 Goodrum 2b 6 1 2 3 0 2 .253 Martinez dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .243 2-Jones pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .219 Adduci 1b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .188 a-Hicks ph-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Mahtook lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .206 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Iglesias ss 5 0 1 2 0 0 .272 Reyes cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .244 Totals 42 9 13 8 5 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 5 1 1 0 1 1 .152 Duffy 3b 5 1 2 0 1 2 .307 Robertson lf-2b 6 1 3 1 0 2 .268 Ramos c 5 2 2 1 0 0 .291 Cron dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .250 1-Field pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .213 Bauers 1b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .240 Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 2 1 1 .250 Gomez rf 5 0 3 3 0 1 .208 Adames 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 b-Wendle ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Totals 44 10 17 10 4 9

Detroit 003 000 420 0— 9 13 0 Tampa Bay 502 000 200 1—10 17 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Adduci in the 7th. b-doubled for Adames in the 7th.

1-ran for Cron in the 7th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Bauers (3), Adames (4). LOB_Detroit 11, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Castellanos (27), Goodrum 2 (20), Iglesias (22), Cron 2 (16), Hechavarria (6), Gomez (9), Wendle (8). 3B_Kiermaier (3). HR_Ramos (13), off Liriano. RBIs_Goodrum 3 (30), Martinez 2 (29), Adduci (2), Iglesias 2 (34), Robertson (25), Ramos (48), Cron (43), Bauers (11), Hechavarria 2 (22), Gomez 3 (21), Wendle (23). SB_Bauers (2). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 8 (Castellanos, Adduci 2, Mahtook, McCann 2, Reyes 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Duffy, Ramos, Gomez). RISP_Detroit 5 for 17; Tampa Bay 9 for 18.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Adduci, Bauers. GIDP_Iglesias.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Adames, Bauers).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 3 59 4.74 VerHagen 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 36 8.02 Farmer 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.46 Coleman 2-3 4 2 2 1 0 12 3.91 Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.89 Hardy, L, 3-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 33 3.40 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 3 1-3 6 3 3 2 3 78 4.41 Wood 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 30 2.00 Schultz 0 1 3 3 1 0 15 27.00 Kolarek, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Castillo 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 1.89 Stanek, H, 3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.12 Alvarado, H, 19 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 5 2.72 Romo 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 20 4.08 Andriese, W, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.63

Schultz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 2-1, Wilson 2-0, Wood 2-0, Kolarek 2-1, Castillo 1-1, Alvarado 1-1, Romo 1-1. HBP_Schultz (Castellanos), Castillo (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:55. A_14,229 (42,735).

