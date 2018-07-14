Rays 19, Twins 6

|Tampa Bay
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Krmaier cf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|Mauer dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|5
|4
|2
|4
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|2
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cron ph-dh
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Adranza 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Cave cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Grssman ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Smith lf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|B.Wlson c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Totals
|44
|19
|20
|19
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|400
|555—19
|Minnesota
|010
|014
|000—
|6
E_M.Duffy (8), Wendle (3). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 11. 2B_Bauers (13), W.Ramos (14), C.Gomez (11), M.Smith 2 (15), E.Rosario (24). 3B_Wendle (4). HR_Bauers (5), Cron (19), C.Gomez (8), Kepler (11). CS_M.Duffy (4). SF_Sucre (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Archer
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Castillo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kolarek BS,1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Schultz W,1-0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Romo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|Berrios
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|Duke L,3-3 BS,3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Pressly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Belisle
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Astudillo
|1
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
Berrios pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Berrios (Gomez). WP_Duke.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:45. A_25,094 (38,649).
