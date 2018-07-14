Rays 19, Twins 6

Tampa Bay Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Krmaier cf 6 2 2 2 Mauer dh 4 1 0 1 M.Duffy 3b 5 1 3 1 E.Rsrio lf 5 1 3 2 Dan.Rbr 3b 1 1 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 5 4 2 4 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 2 W.Ramos c 3 1 1 2 Garver ph 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 2 0 0 2 J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf-cf 4 1 1 1 Cron ph-dh 2 2 1 2 Adranza 1b 3 1 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 2 Cave cf 2 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 4 2 2 2 Grssman ph-rf 3 1 1 0 M.Smith lf 4 3 3 1 B.Wlson c 4 1 2 0 Hchvrra ss 5 3 3 0 Totals 44 19 20 19 Totals 38 6 11 6

Tampa Bay 000 400 555—19 Minnesota 010 014 000— 6

E_M.Duffy (8), Wendle (3). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 11. 2B_Bauers (13), W.Ramos (14), C.Gomez (11), M.Smith 2 (15), E.Rosario (24). 3B_Wendle (4). HR_Bauers (5), Cron (19), C.Gomez (8), Kepler (11). CS_M.Duffy (4). SF_Sucre (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Archer 4 1-3 5 2 1 1 7 Castillo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kolarek BS,1 1 5 4 4 1 1 Schultz W,1-0 2 2-3 0 0 0 3 3 Romo 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Minnesota Berrios 6 6 6 6 3 5 Duke L,3-3 BS,3 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Pressly 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Belisle 1 6 5 5 0 1 Astudillo 1 5 5 5 0 0

Berrios pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Berrios (Gomez). WP_Duke.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:45. A_25,094 (38,649).

