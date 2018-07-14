Rays 19, Twins 6

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.179
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Robertson 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Bauers 1b
|5
|4
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.264
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.209
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|b-Cron ph-dh
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.254
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.280
|Gomez rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Smith lf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Hechavarria ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|44
|19
|20
|19
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.228
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|c-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.228
|Adrianza 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Cave cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Wilson c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|6
|12
|Tampa Bay
|000
|400
|555—19
|20
|2
|Minnesota
|010
|014
|000—
|6
|11
|0
a-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Choi in the 7th. c-struck out for Escobar in the 9th.
E_Duffy (8), Wendle (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 11. 2B_Bauers (13), Ramos (14), Gomez (11), Smith 2 (15), Rosario (24). 3B_Wendle (4). HR_Cron (19), off Belisle; Gomez (8), off Astudillo; Bauers (5), off Astudillo; Kepler (11), off Archer. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (10), Duffy (27), Bauers 4 (18), Ramos 2 (53), Wendle 2 (27), Gomez 2 (23), Smith (20), Sucre 2 (9), Cron 2 (49), Robertson (26), Mauer (28), Rosario 2 (58), Escobar 2 (57), Kepler (36). CS_Duffy (4). SF_Sucre.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Kiermaier, Gomez, Hechavarria); Minnesota 4 (Escobar, Polanco, Grossman 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 11 for 20; Minnesota 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Hechavarria, Choi, Sucre, Kiermaier.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Wilson, Polanco).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|93
|4.29
|Castillo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.74
|Kolarek
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|24
|10.80
|Schultz, W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|53
|4.76
|Romo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.92
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|94
|3.68
|Duke, L, 3-3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3.38
|Pressly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.74
|Belisle
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|26
|7.43
|Astudillo
|1
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|35
|45.00
Berrios pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-1, Romo 2-0, Duke 2-2, Pressly 1-0. HBP_Berrios (Gomez). WP_Duke.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:45. A_25,094 (38,649).
