Rays 19, Twins 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 6 2 2 2 0 2 .179 Duffy 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .316 Robertson 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .257 Bauers 1b 5 4 2 4 1 1 .264 Ramos c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .297 Sucre c 2 0 0 2 0 0 .209 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220 b-Cron ph-dh 2 2 1 2 1 0 .254 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .280 Gomez rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .216 Smith lf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .279 Hechavarria ss 5 3 3 0 0 0 .260 Totals 44 19 20 19 4 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer dh 4 1 0 1 1 1 .273 Rosario lf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .307 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .228 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .274 c-Garver ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Kepler rf-cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .228 Adrianza 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .263 Cave cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .315 a-Grossman ph-rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Wilson c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .177 Totals 38 6 11 6 6 12

Tampa Bay 000 400 555—19 20 2 Minnesota 010 014 000— 6 11 0

a-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Choi in the 7th. c-struck out for Escobar in the 9th.

E_Duffy (8), Wendle (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 11. 2B_Bauers (13), Ramos (14), Gomez (11), Smith 2 (15), Rosario (24). 3B_Wendle (4). HR_Cron (19), off Belisle; Gomez (8), off Astudillo; Bauers (5), off Astudillo; Kepler (11), off Archer. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (10), Duffy (27), Bauers 4 (18), Ramos 2 (53), Wendle 2 (27), Gomez 2 (23), Smith (20), Sucre 2 (9), Cron 2 (49), Robertson (26), Mauer (28), Rosario 2 (58), Escobar 2 (57), Kepler (36). CS_Duffy (4). SF_Sucre.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Kiermaier, Gomez, Hechavarria); Minnesota 4 (Escobar, Polanco, Grossman 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 11 for 20; Minnesota 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Hechavarria, Choi, Sucre, Kiermaier.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Wilson, Polanco).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 4 1-3 5 2 1 1 7 93 4.29 Castillo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.74 Kolarek 1 5 4 4 1 1 24 10.80 Schultz, W, 1-0 2 2-3 0 0 0 3 3 53 4.76 Romo 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.92 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios 6 6 6 6 3 5 94 3.68 Duke, L, 3-3 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 20 3.38 Pressly 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.74 Belisle 1 6 5 5 0 1 26 7.43 Astudillo 1 5 5 5 0 0 35 45.00

Berrios pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-1, Romo 2-0, Duke 2-2, Pressly 1-0. HBP_Berrios (Gomez). WP_Duke.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:45. A_25,094 (38,649).

