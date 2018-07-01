Rays 3, Astros 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Gattis dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.252
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|2-Springer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|b-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.321
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Robertson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Gomez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Smith cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Ramos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|1-Hechavarria pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Field rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|a-Kiermaier ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|2
|13
|Houston
|000
|000
|101—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|21x—3
|8
|1
a-struck out for Field in the 7th. b-grounded out for Stassi in the 9th.
1-ran for Sucre in the 7th. 2-ran for White in the 9th.
E_Sucre (2). LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Gattis (16), off Snell; Gattis (17), off Romo; Smith (1), off Peacock. RBIs_Gattis 2 (56), Duffy 2 (25), Smith (17). SB_Bregman (8). CS_Wendle (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Gattis); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Gomez, Smith). RISP_Houston 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Sucre. GIDP_Reddick.
DP_Houston 1 (Stassi, Bregman); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Bauers).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 10-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|103
|2.55
|Devenski, BS, 2-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.32
|Peacock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 11-4
|7
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|100
|2.24
|Castillo, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.80
|Romo, S, 8-12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|4.58
Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-2, Castillo 3-0. HBP_Morton (Bauers). WP_Morton, Snell.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:36. A_19,334 (42,735).
