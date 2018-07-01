Listen Live Sports

Rays 3, Astros 2

July 1, 2018 4:00 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .277
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .338
Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Gattis dh 4 2 2 2 0 2 .252
White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
2-Springer pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Stassi c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .255
b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .309
Totals 32 2 5 2 2 11
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wendle lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .264
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .321
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Robertson 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260
Gomez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .202
Smith cf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .269
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Ramos c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228
1-Hechavarria pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .259
Field rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .221
a-Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .159
Totals 31 3 8 3 2 13
Houston 000 000 101—2 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 21x—3 8 1

a-struck out for Field in the 7th. b-grounded out for Stassi in the 9th.

1-ran for Sucre in the 7th. 2-ran for White in the 9th.

E_Sucre (2). LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Gattis (16), off Snell; Gattis (17), off Romo; Smith (1), off Peacock. RBIs_Gattis 2 (56), Duffy 2 (25), Smith (17). SB_Bregman (8). CS_Wendle (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Gattis); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Gomez, Smith). RISP_Houston 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Sucre. GIDP_Reddick.

DP_Houston 1 (Stassi, Bregman); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Bauers).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, L, 10-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 2 11 103 2.55
Devenski, BS, 2-4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.32
Peacock 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.25
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 11-4 7 1-3 4 1 1 1 10 100 2.24
Castillo, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.80
Romo, S, 8-12 1 1 1 1 1 0 15 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-2, Castillo 3-0. HBP_Morton (Bauers). WP_Morton, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:36. A_19,334 (42,735).

