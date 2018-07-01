Rays 3, Astros 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .277 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .338 Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Gattis dh 4 2 2 2 0 2 .252 White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 2-Springer pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .255 b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .309 Totals 32 2 5 2 2 11

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .321 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Robertson 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260 Gomez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .202 Smith cf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .269 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Ramos c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228 1-Hechavarria pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .259 Field rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .221 a-Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .159 Totals 31 3 8 3 2 13

Houston 000 000 101—2 5 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 21x—3 8 1

a-struck out for Field in the 7th. b-grounded out for Stassi in the 9th.

1-ran for Sucre in the 7th. 2-ran for White in the 9th.

E_Sucre (2). LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Gattis (16), off Snell; Gattis (17), off Romo; Smith (1), off Peacock. RBIs_Gattis 2 (56), Duffy 2 (25), Smith (17). SB_Bregman (8). CS_Wendle (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Gattis); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Gomez, Smith). RISP_Houston 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Sucre. GIDP_Reddick.

DP_Houston 1 (Stassi, Bregman); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Bauers).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 10-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 2 11 103 2.55 Devenski, BS, 2-4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.32 Peacock 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.25 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 11-4 7 1-3 4 1 1 1 10 100 2.24 Castillo, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.80 Romo, S, 8-12 1 1 1 1 1 0 15 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-2, Castillo 3-0. HBP_Morton (Bauers). WP_Morton, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:36. A_19,334 (42,735).

