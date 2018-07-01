Rays 3, Astros 2

|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bregman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sprnger pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Field rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|Houston
|000
|000
|101—2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|21x—3
E_Sucre (2). DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Gattis 2 (17), M.Smith (1). SB_Bregman (8). CS_Wendle (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Morton L,10-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|Devenski BS,2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peacock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,11-4
|7
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Castillo H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo S,8-12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by Morton (Bauers). WP_Morton, Snell.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:36. A_19,334 (42,735).
