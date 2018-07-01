Rays 3, Astros 2

Houston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Bregman ss 3 0 1 0 Wendle lf 4 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 2 Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 2 2 2 Dan.Rbr 2b 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0 Gomez dh 4 0 2 0 Sprnger pr 0 0 0 0 M.Smith cf-rf 4 1 2 1 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 1 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0 Hchvrra pr-ss 0 1 0 0 T.Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 Field rf 1 0 0 0 Krmaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 3 8 3

Houston 000 000 101—2 Tampa Bay 000 000 21x—3

E_Sucre (2). DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Gattis 2 (17), M.Smith (1). SB_Bregman (8). CS_Wendle (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Morton L,10-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 2 11 Devenski BS,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Peacock 1 1 1 1 0 2 Tampa Bay Snell W,11-4 7 1-3 4 1 1 1 10 Castillo H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romo S,8-12 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Morton (Bauers). WP_Morton, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:36. A_19,334 (42,735).

