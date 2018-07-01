Listen Live Sports

Rays 3, Astros 2

July 1, 2018 4:00 pm
 
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman ss 3 0 1 0 Wendle lf 4 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 2
Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0
Gattis dh 4 2 2 2 Dan.Rbr 2b 3 0 0 0
White 1b 3 0 0 0 Gomez dh 4 0 2 0
Sprnger pr 0 0 0 0 M.Smith cf-rf 4 1 2 1
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 1 0 0 0
M.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 1 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0 Hchvrra pr-ss 0 1 0 0
T.Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 Field rf 1 0 0 0
Krmaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 3 8 3
Houston 000 000 101—2
Tampa Bay 000 000 21x—3

E_Sucre (2). DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Gattis 2 (17), M.Smith (1). SB_Bregman (8). CS_Wendle (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Morton L,10-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 2 11
Devenski BS,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Peacock 1 1 1 1 0 2
Tampa Bay
Snell W,11-4 7 1-3 4 1 1 1 10
Castillo H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romo S,8-12 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Morton (Bauers). WP_Morton, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:36. A_19,334 (42,735).

