Rays 4, Orioles 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Bauers lf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Gomez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Robertson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Sucre c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Smith rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|3
|2
|4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.158
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Valencia dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|200—4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|010—3
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Perez in the 7th.
E_Marinez (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Choi (4), Wendle (12), Perez (1), Davis (8), Peterson (10). HR_Schoop (15), off Yarbrough; Davis (11), off Romo. RBIs_Bauers (22), Choi (8), Hechavarria (25), Schoop 2 (34), Davis (31). SB_Smith (18). CS_Smith (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Duffy); Baltimore 5 (Mancini, Joseph 4). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Duffy, Cron, Robertson. GIDP_Kiermaier, Robertson, Trumbo.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Wendle, Cron); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Davis), (Schoop, Beckham, Davis).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.65
|Yarbrough, W, 9-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|92
|3.67
|Romo, H, 6
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.69
|Pruitt, S, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.08
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 2-14
|6
|8
|4
|3
|1
|2
|88
|6.08
|Fry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.42
|Marinez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.80
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.44
|Wright Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.58
Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 2-0, Fry 2-0, Marinez 3-1. HBP_Fry (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:03. A_19,025 (45,971).
