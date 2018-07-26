Listen Live Sports

Rays 4, Orioles 3

July 26, 2018 10:37 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .184
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Bauers lf-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Gomez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Choi dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258
Wendle 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285
Hechavarria ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Perez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
a-Robertson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Sucre c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Smith rf-lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Totals 33 4 9 3 2 4
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .212
Schoop 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .240
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Trumbo rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Davis 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .158
Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Valencia dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .260
Peterson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .201
Joseph c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Totals 35 3 9 3 3 7
Tampa Bay 000 200 200—4 9 0
Baltimore 000 020 010—3 9 1

a-grounded out for Perez in the 7th.

E_Marinez (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Choi (4), Wendle (12), Perez (1), Davis (8), Peterson (10). HR_Schoop (15), off Yarbrough; Davis (11), off Romo. RBIs_Bauers (22), Choi (8), Hechavarria (25), Schoop 2 (34), Davis (31). SB_Smith (18). CS_Smith (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Duffy); Baltimore 5 (Mancini, Joseph 4). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Duffy, Cron, Robertson. GIDP_Kiermaier, Robertson, Trumbo.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Wendle, Cron); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Davis), (Schoop, Beckham, Davis).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 27 2.65
Yarbrough, W, 9-5 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 0 92 3.67
Romo, H, 6 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.69
Pruitt, S, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 4.08
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, L, 2-14 6 8 4 3 1 2 88 6.08
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.42
Marinez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.80
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.44
Wright Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.58

Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 2-0, Fry 2-0, Marinez 3-1. HBP_Fry (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:03. A_19,025 (45,971).

