Rays 4, Orioles 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .184 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Bauers lf-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Gomez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Choi dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Wendle 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285 Hechavarria ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Perez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 a-Robertson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Sucre c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Smith rf-lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Totals 33 4 9 3 2 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .212 Schoop 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .240 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Trumbo rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Davis 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .158 Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Valencia dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .260 Peterson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .201 Joseph c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Totals 35 3 9 3 3 7

Tampa Bay 000 200 200—4 9 0 Baltimore 000 020 010—3 9 1

a-grounded out for Perez in the 7th.

E_Marinez (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Choi (4), Wendle (12), Perez (1), Davis (8), Peterson (10). HR_Schoop (15), off Yarbrough; Davis (11), off Romo. RBIs_Bauers (22), Choi (8), Hechavarria (25), Schoop 2 (34), Davis (31). SB_Smith (18). CS_Smith (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Duffy); Baltimore 5 (Mancini, Joseph 4). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Duffy, Cron, Robertson. GIDP_Kiermaier, Robertson, Trumbo.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Wendle, Cron); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Davis), (Schoop, Beckham, Davis).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 27 2.65 Yarbrough, W, 9-5 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 0 92 3.67 Romo, H, 6 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.69 Pruitt, S, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 4.08 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, L, 2-14 6 8 4 3 1 2 88 6.08 Fry 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.42 Marinez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.80 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.44 Wright Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.58

Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 2-0, Fry 2-0, Marinez 3-1. HBP_Fry (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:03. A_19,025 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.