Rays 4, Orioles 3

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Bauers lf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Vlencia dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|200—4
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|010—3
E_Marinez (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Choi (4), Wendle (12), M.Perez (1), C.Davis (8), J.Peterson (10). HR_Schoop (15), C.Davis (11). SB_M.Smith (18). CS_M.Smith (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Wood
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Yarbrough W,9-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Romo H,6
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pruitt S,2-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|Cobb L,2-14
|6
|8
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Fry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marinez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wright Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Fry (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:03. A_19,025 (45,971).
