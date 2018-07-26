Rays 4, Orioles 3

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Krmaier cf 3 1 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 5 1 2 2 Bauers lf-1b 4 1 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Trumbo rf 4 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 2 1 Choi dh 4 1 2 1 Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 1 2 0 Vlencia dh 3 0 2 0 Hchvrra ss 4 0 1 1 J.Ptrsn 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Joseph c 4 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ph 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 1 0 0 0 M.Smith rf-lf 2 0 1 0 Totals 33 4 9 3 Totals 35 3 9 3

Tampa Bay 000 200 200—4 Baltimore 000 020 010—3

E_Marinez (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Choi (4), Wendle (12), M.Perez (1), C.Davis (8), J.Peterson (10). HR_Schoop (15), C.Davis (11). SB_M.Smith (18). CS_M.Smith (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Wood 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Yarbrough W,9-5 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 0 Romo H,6 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Pruitt S,2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Baltimore Cobb L,2-14 6 8 4 3 1 2 Fry 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Marinez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wright Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 2

Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Fry (Smith).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:03. A_19,025 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.