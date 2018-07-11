Rays 4, Tigers 2

Detroit Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 5 2 3 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 Bauers lf-1b 3 0 0 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 4 1 3 3 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 0 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 1 1 0 Choi dh 4 0 2 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 2 2 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 3 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Sucre c 4 0 0 0 M.Smith rf-lf 4 0 1 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 36 4 12 4

Detroit 000 200 000—2 Tampa Bay 001 000 30x—4

E_C.Gomez (5). LOB_Detroit 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Castellanos (29), J.Jones (17), Cron (17), Choi (3), Wendle (9). HR_J.McCann (6), Kiermaier (2), Cron (18). SB_M.Smith (16).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Zimmermann L,4-1 6 2-3 11 4 4 1 5 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stumpf 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Wood 1 2 0 0 0 2 Andriese 3 3 2 2 1 6 Yarbrough W,8-4 3 1 0 0 0 4 Castillo H,8 1 1 0 0 0 0 Romo S,11-16 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Zimmermann.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:40. A_13,922 (42,735).

