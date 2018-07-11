Rays 4, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdrg ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000—2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|30x—4
E_C.Gomez (5). LOB_Detroit 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Castellanos (29), J.Jones (17), Cron (17), Choi (3), Wendle (9). HR_J.McCann (6), Kiermaier (2), Cron (18). SB_M.Smith (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,4-1
|6
|2-3
|11
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stumpf
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Wood
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andriese
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Yarbrough W,8-4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Castillo H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo S,11-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Zimmermann.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:40. A_13,922 (42,735).
