Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 5, Tigers 2

July 10, 2018 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .228
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .306
Goodrum 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .258
Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Rodriguez 1b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .272
1-Adduci pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Reyes lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 9
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .157
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .307
Robertson lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .264
Ramos c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .291
Cron dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Bauers 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Hechavarria ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Gomez rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .206
Adames 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .226
Totals 30 5 6 5 3 8
Detroit 000 000 002—2 5 0
Tampa Bay 005 000 00x—5 6 0

1-ran for Iglesias in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Castellanos (28), Bauers (10). HR_Ramos (14), off Boyd. RBIs_Castellanos (56), Goodrum (31), Kiermaier (6), Ramos 3 (51), Adames (9). SB_Gomez (6). CS_Iglesias (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez); Tampa Bay 3 (Robertson 2, Hechavarria). RISP_Detroit 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Advertisement
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 4-8 6 4 5 5 1 8 95 4.76
Coleman 1 1 0 0 2 0 22 3.76
Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.99
Alvarado, W, 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 2.58
Schultz 2 0 0 0 1 3 33 9.00
Kolarek 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 40 4.50
Romo, S, 10-15 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. HBP_Boyd (Robertson), Kolarek (Iglesias).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:25. A_13,478 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington