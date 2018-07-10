Rays 5, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rodriguez 1b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|1-Adduci pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.157
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Robertson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.291
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gomez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Adames 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|3
|8
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|005
|000
|00x—5
|6
|0
1-ran for Iglesias in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Castellanos (28), Bauers (10). HR_Ramos (14), off Boyd. RBIs_Castellanos (56), Goodrum (31), Kiermaier (6), Ramos 3 (51), Adames (9). SB_Gomez (6). CS_Iglesias (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez); Tampa Bay 3 (Robertson 2, Hechavarria). RISP_Detroit 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 4-8
|6
|4
|5
|5
|1
|8
|95
|4.76
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|3.76
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.99
|Alvarado, W, 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|2.58
|Schultz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|9.00
|Kolarek
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|40
|4.50
|Romo, S, 10-15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. HBP_Boyd (Robertson), Kolarek (Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:25. A_13,478 (42,735).
