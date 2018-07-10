Rays 5, Tigers 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .228 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .306 Goodrum 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .258 Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Rodriguez 1b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .272 1-Adduci pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Reyes lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Totals 31 2 5 2 1 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .157 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .307 Robertson lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .264 Ramos c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .291 Cron dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Bauers 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Hechavarria ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Gomez rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .206 Adames 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .226 Totals 30 5 6 5 3 8

Detroit 000 000 002—2 5 0 Tampa Bay 005 000 00x—5 6 0

1-ran for Iglesias in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Castellanos (28), Bauers (10). HR_Ramos (14), off Boyd. RBIs_Castellanos (56), Goodrum (31), Kiermaier (6), Ramos 3 (51), Adames (9). SB_Gomez (6). CS_Iglesias (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez); Tampa Bay 3 (Robertson 2, Hechavarria). RISP_Detroit 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 4-8 6 4 5 5 1 8 95 4.76 Coleman 1 1 0 0 2 0 22 3.76 Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.99 Alvarado, W, 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 2.58 Schultz 2 0 0 0 1 3 33 9.00 Kolarek 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 40 4.50 Romo, S, 10-15 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. HBP_Boyd (Robertson), Kolarek (Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:25. A_13,478 (42,735).

