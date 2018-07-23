Rays 7, Yankees 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.284
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Sanchez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Walker 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|a-Drury ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|6
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Bauers 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.250
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Wendle lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Robertson 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|0
|13
|New York
|010
|002
|300—6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|033
|00x—7
|13
|1
a-flied out for Walker in the 8th.
E_Robertson (9). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Stanton (19), Bauers (15), Smith (16). HR_Bauers (6), off Severino; Robertson (9), off Severino. RBIs_Gregorius (55), Stanton 2 (59), Sanchez (42), Andujar (41), Duffy (28), Bauers 3 (21), Robertson (31), Sucre (13). S_Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sanchez 2, Walker); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames 2). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gregorius. GIDP_Sanchez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Bauers).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 14-3
|5
|11
|7
|6
|0
|8
|96
|2.63
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.62
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.39
|Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.94
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|37
|2.93
|Andriese, W, 3-4
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|49
|4.07
|Castillo, H, 9
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|4.09
|Schultz
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|4.70
|Kolarek, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9.35
|Stanek, H, 4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.91
|Alvarado, S, 4-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|2.43
Severino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Schultz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-2, Castillo 2-2, Schultz 2-0, Kolarek 3-1, Stanek 2-2, Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Warren (Wendle). WP_Alvarado. PB_Sanchez (10), Sucre (3).
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:26. A_14,670 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.