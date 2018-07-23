Rays 7, Yankees 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .252 Judge rf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .284 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .265 Stanton dh 4 2 4 2 1 0 .285 Hicks cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .242 Sanchez c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .188 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Andujar 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .289 Walker 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .196 a-Drury ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Totals 35 6 9 5 6 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .184 Duffy 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .313 Bauers 1b 4 2 2 3 0 2 .250 Choi dh 4 0 3 0 0 0 .250 Wendle lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Robertson 2b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .263 Smith rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .287 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .211 Sucre c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .215 Totals 37 7 13 6 0 13

New York 010 002 300—6 9 0 Tampa Bay 100 033 00x—7 13 1

a-flied out for Walker in the 8th.

E_Robertson (9). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Stanton (19), Bauers (15), Smith (16). HR_Bauers (6), off Severino; Robertson (9), off Severino. RBIs_Gregorius (55), Stanton 2 (59), Sanchez (42), Andujar (41), Duffy (28), Bauers 3 (21), Robertson (31), Sucre (13). S_Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sanchez 2, Walker); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames 2). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gregorius. GIDP_Sanchez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Bauers).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, L, 14-3 5 11 7 6 0 8 96 2.63 Green 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.62 Warren 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 2.39 Cole 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.94 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 2 2 1 1 1 2 37 2.93 Andriese, W, 3-4 3 2-3 3 2 0 0 5 49 4.07 Castillo, H, 9 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 17 4.09 Schultz 0 0 1 1 1 0 6 4.70 Kolarek, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9.35 Stanek, H, 4 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 1.91 Alvarado, S, 4-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 21 2.43

Severino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Schultz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-2, Castillo 2-2, Schultz 2-0, Kolarek 3-1, Stanek 2-2, Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Warren (Wendle). WP_Alvarado. PB_Sanchez (10), Sucre (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:26. A_14,670 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.