Rays 7, Yankees 6

July 23, 2018 10:50 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .252
Judge rf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .284
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .265
Stanton dh 4 2 4 2 1 0 .285
Hicks cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .242
Sanchez c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .188
Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Andujar 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .289
Walker 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .196
a-Drury ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Totals 35 6 9 5 6 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .184
Duffy 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .313
Bauers 1b 4 2 2 3 0 2 .250
Choi dh 4 0 3 0 0 0 .250
Wendle lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Robertson 2b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .263
Smith rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .287
Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .211
Sucre c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .215
Totals 37 7 13 6 0 13
New York 010 002 300—6 9 0
Tampa Bay 100 033 00x—7 13 1

a-flied out for Walker in the 8th.

E_Robertson (9). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Stanton (19), Bauers (15), Smith (16). HR_Bauers (6), off Severino; Robertson (9), off Severino. RBIs_Gregorius (55), Stanton 2 (59), Sanchez (42), Andujar (41), Duffy (28), Bauers 3 (21), Robertson (31), Sucre (13). S_Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sanchez 2, Walker); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames 2). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gregorius. GIDP_Sanchez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Bauers).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, L, 14-3 5 11 7 6 0 8 96 2.63
Green 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.62
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 2.39
Cole 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.94
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 2 2 1 1 1 2 37 2.93
Andriese, W, 3-4 3 2-3 3 2 0 0 5 49 4.07
Castillo, H, 9 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 17 4.09
Schultz 0 0 1 1 1 0 6 4.70
Kolarek, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9.35
Stanek, H, 4 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 1.91
Alvarado, S, 4-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 21 2.43

Severino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Schultz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-2, Castillo 2-2, Schultz 2-0, Kolarek 3-1, Stanek 2-2, Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Warren (Wendle). WP_Alvarado. PB_Sanchez (10), Sucre (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:26. A_14,670 (42,735).

