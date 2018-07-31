Rays beat Angels 10-6 despite Trout’s 30th homer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays finished a long day of making trades by producing a long inning for Los Angeles starter Tyler Skaggs on Tuesday night in a win over the Angels.

After making a series of deals just before the non-waiver trade deadline, the Rays broke through with a seven-run inning and beat the Angels 10-6 Tuesday night despite Mike Trout’s 30th home run.

Trout’s homer, which came off Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh inning, made him the second major leaguer to hit 30 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season three times before the age of 26. The only other player to do it was Willie Mays.

“It’s a cool accomplishment,” said Trout, who also doubled and scored the Angels’ first run.

Yarbrough (10-5) became the first rookie to win 10 games this season despite giving up a career-high six runs on nine hits in five innings.

“Obviously I’m happy about getting the win for the team and everything, but it’s not the way I envisioned my outing to go,” said Yarbrough. “All I was worried about was being aggressive and sometimes you give up runs like that.”

Yarbrough took over in the second inning after Rays starter Ryne Stanek pitched the first.

“We probably pitched just good enough,” noted Rays manager Kevin Cash, whose staff had given up 37 runs in the last three games of a weekend series at Baltimore. “Yarbs got hit a little but . . . it was better than what we saw over the weekend.”

Carlos Gomez had two of the Tampa Bay’s six hits in a seven-run fourth inning off Angels starter Tyler Skaggs (8-7). That inning left the Rays with a 10-1 lead.

Matt Duffy had three of the Rays’ 14 hits and every hitter in the lineup had a hit by the sixth inning.

Jake Bauers’ eighth home run got the Rays on the board in the second inning.

“It was a crazy day. So to go out and put up the numbers that we did, that was a big thing for us,” Bauers said. “We did it our way, good at bats strung together.”

Skaggs lasted only 3 1/3 innings in his shortest start of the season, giving up 10 runs. The left-hander had given up only eight earned runs in his preceding eight starts, which included five wins.

“Baseball is a humbling game,” he said. “I really didn’t give our team a chance to win today. I feel like I’ve been throwing the ball as well as I ever had and today was probably the worst outing I’ve ever had in my life.”

Skaggs entered the game with a 2.62 ERA, sixth in the American League, but it rose to 3.34.

Kole Calhoun had three hits for the Angels including a two-run homer, his 13th of the season and seventh in 13 games.

TRADE DEADLINE AND BEYOND

In the final hours before the non-waiver trade deadline, the Rays acquired OF Tommy Pham from St. Louis, traded C Wilson Ramos to Philadelphia, and traded RHP Chris Archer to Pittsburgh for OF Austin Meadows and RHP Tyler Glasnow. It was their 17th trade since Jan. 1 involving players on their 40-man roster, one short of the club record for an entire calendar year, set last year.

The Rays also traded LHP Hunter Schryver to the Chicago White Sox for international signing bonus pool money. Schryver, 23, is a combined 1-3 with a 2.40 ERA and nine saves in 31 Class A appearances.

INFIELD SHUFFLE

David Fletcher is the regular second baseman in the wake of Ian Kinsler’s trade to Boston, manager Mike Scioscia said, and the Angels will “mix and match” at third base with Luis Valbuena, Jefry Marte and Kaleb Cowart. Fletcher played shortstop Tuesday night with Andrelton Simmons getting a day off.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: P/DH Shohei Ohtani is “out to 90 feet” on his long tosses, according to Scioscia, but will throw longer tosses before any consideration is given to starting the process of his return to the mound. He has not pitched since June 6.

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (left shoulder fatigue) will have a bullpen session Wednesday in the hopes of turning to the rotation this coming weekend. Snell last pitched in the All-Star Game on July 17. . . RHP Jake Faria (left oblique strain) will be re-activated Wednesday. RHP Andrew Kittredge was optioned to Triple-A Durham.

RAYS TWO-WAY PROSPECT

Brendan McKay, Tampa Bay’s version of Ohtani, hit .209 with three homers and 14 RBIs through his first 18 games as a 1B/DH since a promotion from Low-A Bowling Green to High-A Charlotte. The left-hander has gone 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA in six mound appearances, including four starts entering Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Tropeano will pitch for the Angels on Wednesday night against newly acquired Glasnow. The newly acquired Pham will be in the lineup, Cash said.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.