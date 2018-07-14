Listen Live Sports

Rays C Wilson Ramos to miss All-Star Game with injury

July 14, 2018 10:37 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos will miss next week’s All-Star Game after leaving Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with left hamstring tightness.

Named the American League’s starting catcher, Ramos said he’s “probably” going to face a stint on the disabled list. He injured the hamstring running to first base in the sixth inning of Tampa Bay’s 19-6 win. Indians catcher Yan Gomes was named to the AL roster in Ramos’ place.

Ramos, who was named an All-Star for the second time and first time as a starter, has hit .297 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs this season for the Rays.

“I was very excited to participate in that game,” Ramos said. “Now, it’s very sad because I will be out of the lineup. I worked really hard to make that team.”

Ramos said he will still attend the All-Star game before returning to Tampa to rehab. Tampa Bay did not officially announce a roster move after the game.

