Red Bulls-NYC FC, Sums

|New York
|0
|0—0
|New York City
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, New York City, Moralez, 7 (Lewis), 85th minute.
Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.
Yellow Cards_Chanot, New York City, 67th; Muyl, New York, 83rd.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Gianni Facchini. 4th Official_Marcos Deoliveira.
A_30,027 (30,321)
New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Kaku, Tyler Adams, Sean Davis (Derrick Etienne, 88th), Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer; Bradley Wright-Phillips.
New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Sebastien Ibeagha, 89th), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring, Rodney Wallace (Jonathan Lewis, 76th); Ismael Tajouri (Ronald Matarrita, 58th).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.