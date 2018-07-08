Red Bulls-NYC FC, Sums

New York 0 0—0 New York City 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City, Moralez, 7 (Lewis), 85th minute.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Chanot, New York City, 67th; Muyl, New York, 83rd.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Gianni Facchini. 4th Official_Marcos Deoliveira.

A_30,027 (30,321)

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Kaku, Tyler Adams, Sean Davis (Derrick Etienne, 88th), Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Sebastien Ibeagha, 89th), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring, Rodney Wallace (Jonathan Lewis, 76th); Ismael Tajouri (Ronald Matarrita, 58th).

