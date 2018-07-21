Listen Live Sports

Red Bulls stay hot, beat Revolution 2-0

July 21, 2018 9:12 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored to help the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Saturday night.

Royer tapped in Marc Rzatkowski’s free kick from near the corner to open the scoring in the 69th minute. Wright-Phillips connected in the 80th for his 99th MLS goal, a header off Alejandro Romero Gamarra’s diagonal pass.

The Red Bulls (12-5-2) have won five of their last six.

New England (7-7-7) has lost three in a row.

