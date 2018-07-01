Red Bulls-Toronto FC, Sums

New York 1 0—1 Toronto 0 0—0

First half_1, New York, Lawrence, 2 (Long), 4th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; Toronto, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Zavaleta, Toronto, 27th; Parker, New York, 35th; Adams, New York, 54th; Rzatkowski, New York, 77th.

Referee_Chico Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Jonathan Johnson. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_26,363 (30,991)

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Kaku (Marc Rzatkowski, 65th), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Alex Muyl (Derrick Etienne, 60th), Florian Valot; Bradley Wright-Phillips (Ethan Kutler, 95th).

Toronto_Alex Bono; Nick Hagglund, Jason Hernandez (Ashtone Morgan, 34th), Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta (Ryan Telfer, 81st); Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Jay Chapman, 81st), Nicolas Hasler, Jonathan Osorio; Sebastian Giovinco, Jordan Hamilton.

