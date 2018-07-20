Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 1, Tigers 0

July 20, 2018 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .354
Benintendi lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .300
J.Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .325
Pearce dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .330
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Holt 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Lin 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .186
Leon c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237
Totals 33 1 6 1 4 10
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225
V.Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Martin cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258
1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Jones lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .212
a-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 33 0 5 0 2 11
Boston 100 000 000—1 6 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 1

a-struck out for Jones in the 9th.

1-ran for Martin in the 9th.

E_Boyd (1). LOB_Boston 9, Detroit 9. 2B_Pearce (11). RBIs_Pearce (22). CS_Lin (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (J.Martinez, Moreland, Nunez 3); Detroit 4 (Candelario, McCann, V.Martinez 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Detroit 1 for 8.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Moreland.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 11-6 6 1-3 4 0 0 1 5 96 4.17
Hembree, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.73
Barnes, H, 20 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 2.30
Kimbrel, S, 31-33 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.73
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 4-9 5 3 1 1 2 6 98 4.62
Coleman 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.71
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.31
Farmer 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 4.68
Alcantara 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.66

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0, Coleman 2-0, Stumpf 3-0, Farmer 3-0, Alcantara 2-0. HBP_Price (Martin). WP_Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:31. A_33,817 (41,297).

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington