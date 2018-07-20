Red Sox 1, Tigers 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.354
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|J.Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Pearce dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.330
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Holt 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Lin 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|4
|10
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Hicks 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|V.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|1-Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Jones lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|a-Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|2
|11
|Boston
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
a-struck out for Jones in the 9th.
1-ran for Martin in the 9th.
E_Boyd (1). LOB_Boston 9, Detroit 9. 2B_Pearce (11). RBIs_Pearce (22). CS_Lin (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (J.Martinez, Moreland, Nunez 3); Detroit 4 (Candelario, McCann, V.Martinez 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Detroit 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Moreland.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 11-6
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|96
|4.17
|Hembree, H, 14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3.73
|Barnes, H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.30
|Kimbrel, S, 31-33
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.73
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 4-9
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98
|4.62
|Coleman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.71
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.31
|Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.68
|Alcantara
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.66
Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0, Coleman 2-0, Stumpf 3-0, Farmer 3-0, Alcantara 2-0. HBP_Price (Martin). WP_Barnes 2.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:31. A_33,817 (41,297).
