Red Sox 1, Tigers 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .354 Benintendi lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .300 J.Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .325 Pearce dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .330 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Holt 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Lin 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .186 Leon c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237 Totals 33 1 6 1 4 10

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225 V.Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Martin cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258 1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Jones lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .212 a-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 33 0 5 0 2 11

Boston 100 000 000—1 6 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 1

a-struck out for Jones in the 9th.

1-ran for Martin in the 9th.

E_Boyd (1). LOB_Boston 9, Detroit 9. 2B_Pearce (11). RBIs_Pearce (22). CS_Lin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (J.Martinez, Moreland, Nunez 3); Detroit 4 (Candelario, McCann, V.Martinez 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Detroit 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Moreland.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, W, 11-6 6 1-3 4 0 0 1 5 96 4.17 Hembree, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.73 Barnes, H, 20 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 2.30 Kimbrel, S, 31-33 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.73 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 4-9 5 3 1 1 2 6 98 4.62 Coleman 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.71 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.31 Farmer 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 4.68 Alcantara 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.66

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0, Coleman 2-0, Stumpf 3-0, Farmer 3-0, Alcantara 2-0. HBP_Price (Martin). WP_Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:31. A_33,817 (41,297).

