Red Sox 15, Royals 4

July 7, 2018 11:37 pm
 
Boston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 6 2 4 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 2 2 0
Bnntndi lf 2 4 2 2 Bnfacio rf 3 1 1 0
J.Mrtin dh 5 2 2 1 A.Almnt ph 1 0 0 0
Swihart ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Mstakas 1b 4 0 1 1
Mreland 1b 3 2 1 1 S.Perez c 3 0 0 1
Bgaerts ss 3 2 1 3 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0
Holt 2b 4 0 1 1 Duda dh 3 1 1 2
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 A.Escbr cf 4 0 1 0
C.Vazqz c 4 0 1 2 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0
Leon c 2 0 2 1 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 6 1 0 1
Totals 40 15 16 15 Totals 34 4 6 4
Boston 000 040 317—15
Kansas City 012 010 000— 4

E_Devers (18). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Boston 12, Kansas City 9. 2B_Betts 2 (23), Benintendi (21), J.Martinez (21), Bogaerts (24), Bonifacio (3), A.Escobar (11). HR_Benintendi (14), Duda (7). SB_Betts (16), Holt (4), C.Vazquez (2). SF_Moreland (2), S.Perez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 9
Hembree W,4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes H,18 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Workman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Keller 4 2-3 6 4 4 5 2
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Adam L,0-2 1 1 2 2 1 3
Romero 1 1 1 1 2 0
McCarthy 1 1 1 1 1 2
Maurer 2-3 5 5 5 0 0
Butera 1-3 2 2 2 3 0

Adam pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Price (Moustakas), by Price (Perez), by Price (Duda). WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:03. A_30,347 (37,903).

