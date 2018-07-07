Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 15, Royals 4

July 7, 2018 11:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 6 2 4 1 0 2 .343
Benintendi lf 2 4 2 2 4 0 .286
Martinez dh 5 2 2 1 0 2 .329
a-Swihart ph-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .185
Moreland 1b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .289
Bogaerts ss 3 2 1 3 3 0 .277
Holt 2b 4 0 1 1 2 0 .296
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 2 1 .245
Vazquez c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .213
Leon c 2 0 2 1 0 0 .260
Bradley Jr. cf 6 1 0 1 0 2 .198
Totals 40 15 16 15 13 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .293
Bonifacio rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .296
b-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258
Perez c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .213
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .213
Duda dh 3 1 1 2 0 2 .247
Escobar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Totals 34 4 6 4 2 13
Boston 000 040 317—15 16 1
Kansas City 012 010 000— 4 6 0

a-singled for Martinez in the 9th. b-popped out for Bonifacio in the 9th.

E_Devers (18). LOB_Boston 12, Kansas City 9. 2B_Betts 2 (23), Benintendi (21), Martinez (21), Bogaerts (24), Bonifacio (3), Escobar (11). HR_Benintendi (14), off McCarthy; Duda (7), off Price. RBIs_Betts (44), Benintendi 2 (55), Martinez (74), Moreland (41), Bogaerts 3 (52), Holt (22), Devers (48), Vazquez 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (27), Leon (18), Swihart (4), Moustakas (56), Perez (34), Duda 2 (26). SB_Betts (16), Holt (4), Vazquez (2). SF_Moreland, Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Moreland, Devers 2, Bradley Jr. 4); Kansas City 4 (Moustakas, Escobar 2, Mondesi). RISP_Boston 6 for 15; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Moreland. GIDP_Devers.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Keller, Mondesi, Moustakas).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 9 102 4.44
Hembree, W, 4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.58
Barnes, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.39
Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.41
Workman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.02
Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.76
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 4 2-3 6 4 4 5 2 89 2.52
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 5.40
Adam, L, 0-2 1 1 2 2 1 3 22 4.91
Romero 1 1 1 1 2 0 16 7.71
McCarthy 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 3.38
Maurer 2-3 5 5 5 0 0 30 12.66
Butera 1-3 2 2 2 3 0 24 54.00

Adam pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 3-0, Hill 1-0, Romero 2-2, Butera 1-1. HBP_Price 3 (Moustakas,Perez,Duda). WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:03. A_30,347 (37,903).

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington