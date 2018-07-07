Red Sox 15, Royals 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 6 2 4 1 0 2 .343 Benintendi lf 2 4 2 2 4 0 .286 Martinez dh 5 2 2 1 0 2 .329 a-Swihart ph-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .185 Moreland 1b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .289 Bogaerts ss 3 2 1 3 3 0 .277 Holt 2b 4 0 1 1 2 0 .296 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 2 1 .245 Vazquez c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .213 Leon c 2 0 2 1 0 0 .260 Bradley Jr. cf 6 1 0 1 0 2 .198 Totals 40 15 16 15 13 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .293 Bonifacio rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .296 b-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258 Perez c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .213 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .213 Duda dh 3 1 1 2 0 2 .247 Escobar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .194 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Totals 34 4 6 4 2 13

Boston 000 040 317—15 16 1 Kansas City 012 010 000— 4 6 0

a-singled for Martinez in the 9th. b-popped out for Bonifacio in the 9th.

E_Devers (18). LOB_Boston 12, Kansas City 9. 2B_Betts 2 (23), Benintendi (21), Martinez (21), Bogaerts (24), Bonifacio (3), Escobar (11). HR_Benintendi (14), off McCarthy; Duda (7), off Price. RBIs_Betts (44), Benintendi 2 (55), Martinez (74), Moreland (41), Bogaerts 3 (52), Holt (22), Devers (48), Vazquez 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (27), Leon (18), Swihart (4), Moustakas (56), Perez (34), Duda 2 (26). SB_Betts (16), Holt (4), Vazquez (2). SF_Moreland, Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Moreland, Devers 2, Bradley Jr. 4); Kansas City 4 (Moustakas, Escobar 2, Mondesi). RISP_Boston 6 for 15; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moreland. GIDP_Devers.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Keller, Mondesi, Moustakas).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 9 102 4.44 Hembree, W, 4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.58 Barnes, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.39 Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.41 Workman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.02 Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.76 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 4 2-3 6 4 4 5 2 89 2.52 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 5.40 Adam, L, 0-2 1 1 2 2 1 3 22 4.91 Romero 1 1 1 1 2 0 16 7.71 McCarthy 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 3.38 Maurer 2-3 5 5 5 0 0 30 12.66 Butera 1-3 2 2 2 3 0 24 54.00

Adam pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 3-0, Hill 1-0, Romero 2-2, Butera 1-1. HBP_Price 3 (Moustakas,Perez,Duda). WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:03. A_30,347 (37,903).

