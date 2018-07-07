Red Sox 15, Royals 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|.343
|Benintendi lf
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|.286
|Martinez dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.329
|a-Swihart ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|Moreland 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.289
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.277
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.296
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.245
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Leon c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Bradley Jr. cf
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.198
|Totals
|40
|15
|16
|15
|13
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|b-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Duda dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.247
|Escobar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|2
|13
|Boston
|000
|040
|317—15
|16
|1
|Kansas City
|012
|010
|000—
|4
|6
|0
a-singled for Martinez in the 9th. b-popped out for Bonifacio in the 9th.
E_Devers (18). LOB_Boston 12, Kansas City 9. 2B_Betts 2 (23), Benintendi (21), Martinez (21), Bogaerts (24), Bonifacio (3), Escobar (11). HR_Benintendi (14), off McCarthy; Duda (7), off Price. RBIs_Betts (44), Benintendi 2 (55), Martinez (74), Moreland (41), Bogaerts 3 (52), Holt (22), Devers (48), Vazquez 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (27), Leon (18), Swihart (4), Moustakas (56), Perez (34), Duda 2 (26). SB_Betts (16), Holt (4), Vazquez (2). SF_Moreland, Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Moreland, Devers 2, Bradley Jr. 4); Kansas City 4 (Moustakas, Escobar 2, Mondesi). RISP_Boston 6 for 15; Kansas City 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Moreland. GIDP_Devers.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Keller, Mondesi, Moustakas).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|9
|102
|4.44
|Hembree, W, 4-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.58
|Barnes, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.39
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.41
|Workman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.02
|Velazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.76
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
|89
|2.52
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|5.40
|Adam, L, 0-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|22
|4.91
|Romero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|7.71
|McCarthy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|3.38
|Maurer
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|30
|12.66
|Butera
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|24
|54.00
Adam pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 3-0, Hill 1-0, Romero 2-2, Butera 1-1. HBP_Price 3 (Moustakas,Perez,Duda). WP_Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_4:03. A_30,347 (37,903).
