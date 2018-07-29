Red Sox 3, Twins 0

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .305 Polanco ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Grossman rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Cave cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Wilson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .170 a-Kepler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Garver c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Totals 29 0 4 0 1 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .344 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .300 Martinez dh 4 0 2 3 1 1 .326 Pearce 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Nunez 2b-3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .259 Swihart 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .229 Lin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Holt ss-2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .274 Leon c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Totals 35 3 10 3 3 10

Minnesota 000 000 000—0 4 1 Boston 020 100 00x—3 10 0

a-struck out for Wilson in the 8th.

E_Polanco (2). LOB_Minnesota 4, Boston 12. 2B_Rosario (26), Benintendi (27), Martinez (24), Swihart (5). RBIs_Martinez 3 (89).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Dozier); Boston 8 (Pearce 2, Nunez 2, Swihart 2, Leon 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 11.

Advertisement

LIDP_Dozier. GIDP_Dozier.

DP_Boston 2 (Swihart, Nunez, Pearce), (Lin, Holt).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, L, 10-8 4 2-3 9 3 3 3 6 106 3.56 Moya 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8.22 Mejia 3 1 0 0 0 4 39 3.65 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 4-4 7 4 0 0 0 5 82 3.80 Barnes, H, 22 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.35 Kimbrel, S, 33-36 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Moya 1-0. HBP_Berrios (Holt), Kimbrel (Polanco). WP_Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Marty Foster; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:42. A_36,785 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.