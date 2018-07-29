Red Sox 3, Twins 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Morrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Grossman rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Cave cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Wilson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|a-Kepler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Garver c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.326
|Pearce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Nunez 2b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Swihart 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Lin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Holt ss-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|10
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Boston
|020
|100
|00x—3
|10
|0
a-struck out for Wilson in the 8th.
E_Polanco (2). LOB_Minnesota 4, Boston 12. 2B_Rosario (26), Benintendi (27), Martinez (24), Swihart (5). RBIs_Martinez 3 (89).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Dozier); Boston 8 (Pearce 2, Nunez 2, Swihart 2, Leon 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 11.
LIDP_Dozier. GIDP_Dozier.
DP_Boston 2 (Swihart, Nunez, Pearce), (Lin, Holt).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, L, 10-8
|4
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|3
|6
|106
|3.56
|Moya
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8.22
|Mejia
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|39
|3.65
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 4-4
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|82
|3.80
|Barnes, H, 22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.35
|Kimbrel, S, 33-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Moya 1-0. HBP_Berrios (Holt), Kimbrel (Polanco). WP_Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Marty Foster; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:42. A_36,785 (37,731).
