...

Red Sox 3, Twins 0

July 29, 2018 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .305
Polanco ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Grossman rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Cave cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Wilson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .170
a-Kepler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Garver c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Totals 29 0 4 0 1 8
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .344
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .300
Martinez dh 4 0 2 3 1 1 .326
Pearce 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Nunez 2b-3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .259
Swihart 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .229
Lin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Holt ss-2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .274
Leon c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Totals 35 3 10 3 3 10
Minnesota 000 000 000—0 4 1
Boston 020 100 00x—3 10 0

a-struck out for Wilson in the 8th.

E_Polanco (2). LOB_Minnesota 4, Boston 12. 2B_Rosario (26), Benintendi (27), Martinez (24), Swihart (5). RBIs_Martinez 3 (89).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Dozier); Boston 8 (Pearce 2, Nunez 2, Swihart 2, Leon 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 11.

LIDP_Dozier. GIDP_Dozier.

DP_Boston 2 (Swihart, Nunez, Pearce), (Lin, Holt).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, L, 10-8 4 2-3 9 3 3 3 6 106 3.56
Moya 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8.22
Mejia 3 1 0 0 0 4 39 3.65
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 4-4 7 4 0 0 0 5 82 3.80
Barnes, H, 22 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.35
Kimbrel, S, 33-36 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Moya 1-0. HBP_Berrios (Holt), Kimbrel (Polanco). WP_Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Marty Foster; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:42. A_36,785 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

