Red Sox 3B Devers goes on DL with shoulder inflammation

July 12, 2018 2:04 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation.

The move was retroactive to Wednesday night.

Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace him on the roster.

Devers was batting.241 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs this season, his first full year in the majors.

Lin is batting.162 in 16 games over two call-ups to the majors this season. He was batting.308 with five homers at Pawtucket.

