Red Sox 4, Nationals 3

July 2, 2018 10:51 pm
 
Boston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 1 1 1 Eaton rf 4 0 2 0
Bnntndi lf 5 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 2 0 1 0
Mreland 1b 4 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Harper cf 4 1 1 1
Holt 2b 3 1 3 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 1 2 1
Leon c 3 0 0 0 Difo 2b 4 0 2 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 P.Svrno c 3 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 2 1 1 0 Mar.Ryn ph 0 0 0 0
Prcello p 3 0 1 3 Kieboom c 0 0 0 0
M.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 1 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0
Collins p 0 0 0 0
M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0
Kelley p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 35 3 9 3
Boston 030 000 100—4
Washington 000 101 010—3

LOB_Boston 7, Washington 10. 2B_Porcello (1). HR_Betts (21), Rendon (12), Harper (21), D.Murphy (1). CS_Holt (3). S_Leon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello W,10-3 6 7 2 2 2 5
Barnes H,16 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kelly H,16 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Kimbrel S,25-27 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Washington
Scherzer L,10-5 6 4 3 3 3 9
Kintzler 1 1 1 1 0 1
Collins 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Scherzer (Holt), by Scherzer (Bogaerts). WP_Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:15. A_39,002 (41,313).

