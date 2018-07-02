Red Sox 4, Nationals 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.337
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.280
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Holt 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.201
|Porcello p
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.333
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.313
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Harper cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|b-Reynolds ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Kieboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|5
|9
|Boston
|030
|000
|100—4
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|101
|010—3
|9
|0
a-lined out for Kintzler in the 7th. b-walked for Severino in the 8th. c-flied out for Collins in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 7, Washington 10. 2B_Porcello (1). HR_Betts (21), off Kintzler; Rendon (12), off Porcello; Murphy (1), off Porcello; Harper (21), off Kelly. RBIs_Betts (42), Porcello 3 (3), Rendon (37), Harper (50), Murphy (7). CS_Holt (3). S_Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Benintendi, Leon, Porcello); Washington 2 (Rendon 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Washington 0 for 2.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 10-3
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|3.57
|Barnes, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.52
|Kelly, H, 16
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|17
|3.57
|Kimbrel, S, 25-27
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|2.08
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 10-5
|6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|9
|108
|2.16
|Kintzler
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.31
|Collins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
|Kelley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 1-0. HBP_Scherzer 2 (Holt,Bogaerts). WP_Scherzer.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:15. A_39,002 (41,313).
