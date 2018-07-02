Red Sox 4, Nationals 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .337 Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .280 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .285 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Holt 2b 3 1 3 0 0 0 .304 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .201 Porcello p 3 0 1 3 0 2 .333 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Totals 32 4 7 4 3 13

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .309 Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Soto lf 2 0 1 0 3 1 .313 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .291 Harper cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .217 Murphy 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .203 Difo 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 b-Reynolds ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Kieboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 3 9 3 5 9

Boston 030 000 100—4 7 0 Washington 000 101 010—3 9 0

a-lined out for Kintzler in the 7th. b-walked for Severino in the 8th. c-flied out for Collins in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 7, Washington 10. 2B_Porcello (1). HR_Betts (21), off Kintzler; Rendon (12), off Porcello; Murphy (1), off Porcello; Harper (21), off Kelly. RBIs_Betts (42), Porcello 3 (3), Rendon (37), Harper (50), Murphy (7). CS_Holt (3). S_Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Benintendi, Leon, Porcello); Washington 2 (Rendon 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Washington 0 for 2.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, W, 10-3 6 7 2 2 2 5 92 3.57 Barnes, H, 16 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.52 Kelly, H, 16 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 17 3.57 Kimbrel, S, 25-27 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 33 2.08 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, L, 10-5 6 4 3 3 3 9 108 2.16 Kintzler 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.31 Collins 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.00 Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 1-0. HBP_Scherzer 2 (Holt,Bogaerts). WP_Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:15. A_39,002 (41,313).

