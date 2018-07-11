Red Sox 4, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Profar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.206
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.186
|Rua 1b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.182
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|18
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.350
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.330
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Leon c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|3
|2
|6
|Texas
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|2
|Boston
|010
|030
|00x—4
|11
|0
E_Colon (3), Odor (4). LOB_Texas 9, Boston 7. 2B_Andrus 2 (8), Odor (12), Martinez (22). 3B_Bogaerts (2). RBIs_Mazara (57), Chirinos (37), Martinez 2 (79), Bogaerts (57). SB_Andrus (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Beltre, Gallo 2, Rua); Boston 4 (Moreland, Bogaerts, Holt, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Boston 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Benintendi, Holt, Martinez. GIDP_Odor, Martinez, Holt.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Rua), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman); Boston 1 (Sale, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon, L, 5-7
|6
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|96
|4.64
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.34
|Chavez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.62
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 10-4
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|12
|110
|2.23
|Hembree
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|3.96
|Kimbrel, S, 28-30
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|23
|1.91
Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 3-1. WP_Hembree. PB_Leon (4).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:58. A_36,920 (37,731).
