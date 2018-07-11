Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 4, Rangers 2

July 11, 2018 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .259
Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .270
Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Profar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248
Chirinos c 2 0 1 1 2 1 .206
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .186
Rua 1b-cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .182
Totals 35 2 9 2 3 18
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .350
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .301
Martinez dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .330
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .282
Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .283
Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Nunez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Leon c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Totals 33 4 11 3 2 6
Texas 000 000 020—2 9 2
Boston 010 030 00x—4 11 0

E_Colon (3), Odor (4). LOB_Texas 9, Boston 7. 2B_Andrus 2 (8), Odor (12), Martinez (22). 3B_Bogaerts (2). RBIs_Mazara (57), Chirinos (37), Martinez 2 (79), Bogaerts (57). SB_Andrus (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Beltre, Gallo 2, Rua); Boston 4 (Moreland, Bogaerts, Holt, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Boston 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Holt, Martinez. GIDP_Odor, Martinez, Holt.

Advertisement

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Rua), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman); Boston 1 (Sale, Bogaerts, Moreland).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Colon, L, 5-7 6 9 4 3 2 3 96 4.64
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.34
Chavez 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.62
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 10-4 7 6 0 0 1 12 110 2.23
Hembree 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 25 3.96
Kimbrel, S, 28-30 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 23 1.91

Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 3-1. WP_Hembree. PB_Leon (4).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:58. A_36,920 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington