Red Sox 4, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .259 Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .270 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Profar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Chirinos c 2 0 1 1 2 1 .206 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .186 Rua 1b-cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .182 Totals 35 2 9 2 3 18

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .350 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .301 Martinez dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .330 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .282 Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .283 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Nunez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259 Leon c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Totals 33 4 11 3 2 6

Texas 000 000 020—2 9 2 Boston 010 030 00x—4 11 0

E_Colon (3), Odor (4). LOB_Texas 9, Boston 7. 2B_Andrus 2 (8), Odor (12), Martinez (22). 3B_Bogaerts (2). RBIs_Mazara (57), Chirinos (37), Martinez 2 (79), Bogaerts (57). SB_Andrus (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Beltre, Gallo 2, Rua); Boston 4 (Moreland, Bogaerts, Holt, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Boston 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Holt, Martinez. GIDP_Odor, Martinez, Holt.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Rua), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman); Boston 1 (Sale, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Colon, L, 5-7 6 9 4 3 2 3 96 4.64 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.34 Chavez 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.62 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 10-4 7 6 0 0 1 12 110 2.23 Hembree 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 25 3.96 Kimbrel, S, 28-30 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 23 1.91

Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 3-1. WP_Hembree. PB_Leon (4).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:58. A_36,920 (37,731).

