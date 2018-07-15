Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 2

July 15, 2018 4:35 pm
 
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 Betts rf 3 0 0 0
Solarte 3b 5 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 2
T.Hrnnd lf 3 1 1 2 J.Mrtin lf 2 1 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 0 0
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 Pearce dh 2 0 0 0
R.Mrtin c 4 0 2 0 Holt 2b 3 0 2 2
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 1 0 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0
Smth Jr rf 3 0 0 0 Leon c 3 1 2 0
A.Diaz ss 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 1 1 1
Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 27 5 6 5
Toronto 002 000 000—2
Boston 200 021 00x—5

E_D.Travis (5). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 5. 2B_Grichuk (11), Leon (7), Bradley Jr. (18). HR_T.Hernandez (15), Bogaerts (16). SB_Betts (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman L,2-7 5 5 4 3 1 4
Loup 0 1 1 1 1 0
Petricka 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 3 0
Rowley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Johnson 4 2-3 2 2 2 4 5
Workman W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Thornburg H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brasier H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hembree H,13 1 3 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel S,30-32 1 0 0 0 0 2

Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Loup (Pearce).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:12. A_36,940 (37,731).

