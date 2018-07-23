Red Sox 5, Orioles 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Leon c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.210
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|6
|3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|1
|9
|Boston
|010
|040
|000—5
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|021—3
|11
|0
LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Benintendi (26), Bogaerts (29), Schoop (18), Mancini (14), Nunez (4). HR_Moreland (12), off Gausman; Schoop (13), off Workman. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (61), Martinez (82), Moreland (47), Bradley Jr. (36), Schoop 2 (29), Joseph (10). SB_Martinez (3). CS_Betts (3). S_Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Nunez). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Holt, Trumbo. LIDP_Betts. GIDP_Martinez, Peterson.
DP_Boston 1 (Moreland, Bogaerts); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis), (Jones, Schoop).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 12-4
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|90
|3.93
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Workman
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|2.89
|Kimbrel, S, 32-34
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.90
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 4-8
|4
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|79
|4.54
|Castro
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|3.32
|Marinez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-1, Marinez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:54. A_16,885 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.