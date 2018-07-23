Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 5, Orioles 3

July 23, 2018 11:16 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .350
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .305
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .321
Moreland 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .274
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .283
Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239
Leon c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .229
Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 1 2 0 .210
Totals 30 5 7 5 6 3
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215
Schoop 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .235
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155
Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Nunez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .176
Joseph c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .219
Peterson rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .199
Totals 35 3 11 3 1 9
Boston 010 040 000—5 7 0
Baltimore 000 000 021—3 11 0

LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Benintendi (26), Bogaerts (29), Schoop (18), Mancini (14), Nunez (4). HR_Moreland (12), off Gausman; Schoop (13), off Workman. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (61), Martinez (82), Moreland (47), Bradley Jr. (36), Schoop 2 (29), Joseph (10). SB_Martinez (3). CS_Betts (3). S_Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Nunez). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Holt, Trumbo. LIDP_Betts. GIDP_Martinez, Peterson.

DP_Boston 1 (Moreland, Bogaerts); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis), (Jones, Schoop).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, W, 12-4 6 6 0 0 1 6 90 3.93
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Workman 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 2.89
Kimbrel, S, 32-34 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 1.90
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 4-8 4 2-3 3 5 5 3 2 79 4.54
Castro 3 3 0 0 1 1 53 3.32
Marinez 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 23 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-1, Marinez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:54. A_16,885 (45,971).

