Red Sox 5, Orioles 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .350 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .305 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .321 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .274 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239 Leon c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .229 Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 1 2 0 .210 Totals 30 5 7 5 6 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .235 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Nunez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .176 Joseph c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .219 Peterson rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .199 Totals 35 3 11 3 1 9

Boston 010 040 000—5 7 0 Baltimore 000 000 021—3 11 0

LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Benintendi (26), Bogaerts (29), Schoop (18), Mancini (14), Nunez (4). HR_Moreland (12), off Gausman; Schoop (13), off Workman. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (61), Martinez (82), Moreland (47), Bradley Jr. (36), Schoop 2 (29), Joseph (10). SB_Martinez (3). CS_Betts (3). S_Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Nunez). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Holt, Trumbo. LIDP_Betts. GIDP_Martinez, Peterson.

DP_Boston 1 (Moreland, Bogaerts); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis), (Jones, Schoop).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, W, 12-4 6 6 0 0 1 6 90 3.93 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00 Workman 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 2.89 Kimbrel, S, 32-34 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 1.90 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 4-8 4 2-3 3 5 5 3 2 79 4.54 Castro 3 3 0 0 1 1 53 3.32 Marinez 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 23 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-1, Marinez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:54. A_16,885 (45,971).

