Red Sox 5, Rangers 0

July 9, 2018 10:20 pm
 
Texas Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Betts cf 4 1 2 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 2 2 3
Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 Pearce dh 4 1 2 2
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Profar 1b 3 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0
Knr-Flf 3b 3 0 0 0 Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
Rua lf 2 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 1 0
Gallo ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 5 0 Totals 33 5 9 5
Texas 000 000 000—0
Boston 200 000 03x—5

E_Devers (19). LOB_Texas 9, Boston 4. 2B_Betts (24), Benintendi (23). 3B_R.Chirinos (1). HR_J.Martinez (28), Pearce (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor L,6-5 5 1-3 6 2 2 0 4
Gearrin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chavez 1 3 3 3 0 1
Boston
Rodriguez W,11-3 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 5
Hembree H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Workman H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly H,18 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:52. A_36,754 (37,731).

