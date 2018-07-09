Red Sox 5, Rangers 0

|Texas
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Profar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Rua lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|a-Gallo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|3
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Martinez rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.331
|Pearce dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.330
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Nunez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Leon c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|0
|6
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Boston
|200
|000
|03x—5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Rua in the 7th.
E_Devers (19). LOB_Texas 9, Boston 4. 2B_Betts (24), Benintendi (23). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Pearce (5), off Minor; Martinez (28), off Chavez. RBIs_Martinez 3 (77), Pearce 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Kiner-Falefa 2); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Pearce 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Boston 1 for 4.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 6-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|93
|4.56
|Gearrin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.98
|Chavez
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|3.69
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 11-3
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|105
|3.62
|Hembree, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.55
|Workman, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.88
|Kelly, H, 18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.32
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0, Hembree 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:52. A_36,754 (37,731).
