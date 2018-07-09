Listen Live Sports

...

Red Sox 5, Rangers 0

July 9, 2018 10:20 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .270
Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .236
Profar 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .247
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .204
Rua lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .189
a-Gallo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Totals 33 0 5 0 3 9
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .344
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .296
Martinez rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .331
Pearce dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .330
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Leon c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Totals 33 5 9 5 0 6
Texas 000 000 000—0 5 0
Boston 200 000 03x—5 9 1

a-struck out for Rua in the 7th.

E_Devers (19). LOB_Texas 9, Boston 4. 2B_Betts (24), Benintendi (23). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Pearce (5), off Minor; Martinez (28), off Chavez. RBIs_Martinez 3 (77), Pearce 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Kiner-Falefa 2); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Pearce 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Boston 1 for 4.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 6-5 5 1-3 6 2 2 0 4 93 4.56
Gearrin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 22 3.98
Chavez 1 3 3 3 0 1 24 3.69
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 11-3 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 5 105 3.62
Hembree, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.55
Workman, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.88
Kelly, H, 18 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.32
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0, Hembree 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:52. A_36,754 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

