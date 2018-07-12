Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|1-Granderson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Martin c-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|a-Solarte ph-3b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|0
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.352
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|Pearce 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Swihart 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Moreland 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Leon c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|1
|10
|Toronto
|200
|000
|110—4
|11
|1
|Boston
|000
|500
|10x—6
|8
|0
a-lined out for Diaz in the 7th.
1-ran for Smoak in the 8th.
E_Travis (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 4. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (3), Smoak (24), Bradley Jr. (16), Swihart (4). HR_Hernandez (14), off Price; Morales (11), off Price; Betts (23), off Happ. RBIs_Smoak (48), Hernandez 2 (37), Morales (29), Betts 5 (49), Leon (19). SB_Bradley Jr. (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Martin); Boston 3 (Martinez, Bogaerts, Nunez). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Boston 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Betts, Bogaerts. GIDP_Benintendi.
DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Gurriel Jr., Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 10-6
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|0
|1
|6
|98
|4.29
|Biagini
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|5.79
|Axford
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.15
|Oh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.89
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 10-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|103
|4.42
|Workman, H, 4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.76
|Barnes, H, 19
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|2.43
|Kimbrel, S, 29-31
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.86
HBP_Happ (Pearce). WP_Happ, Axford, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:19. A_37,182 (37,731).
