Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4

July 12, 2018 10:46 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grichuk rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242
1-Granderson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Hernandez lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .259
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Morales dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .242
Martin c-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Travis 2b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .247
Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .243
a-Solarte ph-3b-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Totals 37 4 11 4 0 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 1 2 5 0 0 .352
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .329
Pearce 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Swihart 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Moreland 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .283
Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Nunez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Leon c 3 1 0 1 0 2 .246
Bradley Jr. cf 2 2 2 0 1 0 .208
Totals 32 6 8 6 1 10
Toronto 200 000 110—4 11 1
Boston 000 500 10x—6 8 0

a-lined out for Diaz in the 7th.

1-ran for Smoak in the 8th.

E_Travis (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 4. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (3), Smoak (24), Bradley Jr. (16), Swihart (4). HR_Hernandez (14), off Price; Morales (11), off Price; Betts (23), off Happ. RBIs_Smoak (48), Hernandez 2 (37), Morales (29), Betts 5 (49), Leon (19). SB_Bradley Jr. (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Martin); Boston 3 (Martinez, Bogaerts, Nunez). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Boston 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Betts, Bogaerts. GIDP_Benintendi.

DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Gurriel Jr., Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, L, 10-6 3 2-3 5 5 0 1 6 98 4.29
Biagini 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 5.79
Axford 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 4.15
Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 2.89
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 10-6 6 2-3 6 3 3 0 8 103 4.42
Workman, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 1.76
Barnes, H, 19 1 3 1 1 0 2 27 2.43
Kimbrel, S, 29-31 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 1.86

HBP_Happ (Pearce). WP_Happ, Axford, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:19. A_37,182 (37,731).

