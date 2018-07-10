Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 8, Rangers 4

July 10, 2018 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 2 2 0
Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 2
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 1 1 0
Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 1 1 2
Odor 2b 3 3 2 1 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 2
Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0 Holt 2b 4 0 1 0
Knr-Flf c 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
Gallo lf 2 0 1 2 Swihart c 4 2 2 0
DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 2 2
Totals 33 4 7 3 Totals 32 8 12 8
Texas 010 102 000—4
Boston 005 011 10x—8

E_Kiner-Falefa (8). DP_Texas 2, Boston 1. LOB_Texas 7, Boston 6. 2B_Guzman (10), Kiner-Falefa (13), Gallo (13), Betts (25), Benintendi 2 (25), Swihart (3), Bradley Jr. 2 (15). 3B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Odor (6). SB_Benintendi (17). SF_Moreland (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gallardo L,3-1 5 7 6 6 2 2
Rodriguez 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 1
Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Boston
Velazquez 3 2 1 1 2 2
Beeks 2 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
Workman H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Beeks (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.

Advertisement

T_2:56. A_36,883 (37,731).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington